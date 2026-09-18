Gr Noida: Man arrested for assaulting security guard in lift

Greater Noida: A resident of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West was arrested for allegedly assaulting their security guard in his 40s in a lift following a parking dispute, police said on Thursday, adding that a case has been registered at the Bisrakh police station According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night after a man in his 30s, a resident of a society in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, parked his car allegedly in the no parking area. (HT Photo/Video grab)

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night after a man in his 30s, a resident of a society in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, parked his car allegedly in the no parking area.

“As the resident parked his car in a no-parking zone near his high-rise tower inside the society, the security guard protested and asked him to park the vehicle at the designated place,” said Ranjeet Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

Police said that when the resident allegedly refused to move his vehicle and entered the lift to reach his flat, the guard followed him while requesting him to shift the vehicle. As the guard was about to call the society’s management regarding the issue, the resident assaulted him, said officials.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media on Thursday.

The video shows a man slapping a security guard while he is trying to call someone from inside the lift. As the guard protests, the man repeatedly assaults him, while a woman tries to intervene during the quarrel. The guard was later also seen assaulting the man.

Police officials said the woman seen in the video is the suspect’s wife. And, later, other security staff and management of the society intervened to pacify the dispute.

Based on the complaint of the security guard, a non-cognizable offense (NCR) of assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Wednesday and the resident was arrested, said officials, adding that further investigation is underway.