‘Reality check for Indians’: Man shares what ₹77 lakh salary looks like in Germany

A €70,000 salary can sound like a huge amount when converted into Indian currency, but living expenses can make a big difference to how much people actually have left to spend. Taxes, rent, insurance and everyday costs can all add up, especially in major European cities. Indian shares Germany salary and living cost breakdown. (Representational image generated using AI)

X user Tanuj, who says he lived in Germany for six years, shared his take on the costs involved. “Reality check for Indians dreaming of Germany or Europe. I lived in Germany for 6 years,” he wrote.

“A €70k salary sounds massive in INR. (~65–70 LPA after conversion),” he added.

The user then listed several expenses they said can affect a person’s finances in Germany. According to the post, around 40% of the salary can go towards taxes, while rent in major cities can cost €1,500 or more.

(Also Read: Indian man surprises mother with Emirates First Class upgrade to Mumbai: ‘This was the least I could do’)

The post also mentions expensive electricity and internet bills, high insurance costs, eating out and the cost of everyday services.

The user then compared the salary using purchasing power parity, writing, “After PPP adjustment, €70k in Germany feels closer to ~32–35 LPA in India.”

The post ends with advice for Indians considering leaving well-paid jobs in India.

“So before leaving your well-paid job in India, think twice. Make your decision wisely instead of regretting later,” the user wrote.

The figures and comparison shared in the post reflect the user’s own assessment and experience. Costs can vary depending on the city, lifestyle, tax situation and other personal circumstances.

Take a look: