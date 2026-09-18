Toxic ‘Satyanashi’ oil linked to three deaths in Ballia family: AIIMS, Gorakhpur

A team of doctors at AIIMS, Gorakhpur, has found that dropsy, likely caused by consumption of toxic oil made from ‘Satyanashi’ (Mexican poppy or Argemone mexicana) seeds, was behind the deaths of three members of a family in Ballia recently, hospital officials said on Friday. AIIMS, Gorakhpur, executive director Maj Gen (retd) Dr Vibha Dutta said the medical team was able to identify the cause of the illness and provide timely treatment, which helped save two other family members. (For representation)

AIIMS, Gorakhpur, executive director Maj Gen (retd) Dr Vibha Dutta said the medical team was able to identify the cause of the illness and provide timely treatment, which helped save two other family members.

All three deaths occurred within five days in the family of Shiv Chand Rajbhar, a resident of Pashu Hari village in the Belthara Road area of Ballia. His wife, Asha Devi, 45, died on August 29, while his mother, Jonia, 80, and daughter, Preeti, 24, died on September 1.

Following the deaths, Shiv Chand and his son Manan were admitted to AIIMS Gorakhpur after developing similar symptoms.

The case was investigated at AIIMS, Gorakhpur, after Dr Dutta directed medical superintendent Dr Ajay Bharti to constitute a team to determine the cause of the illness.

During the investigation, Dr Ashutosh Tiwari of the neurology department suspected dropsy based on the patients’ symptoms. A team led by medicine department head Dr Ajay Kumar Mishra and Dr Kanishk Kumar subsequently conducted detailed examinations and confirmed the diagnosis, AIIMS, Gorakhpur, officials said.

Doctors found that the family had been using oil prepared from ‘Satyanashi’ seeds. The oil was identified as the likely source of the illness, which caused severe health complications among the family members, they said.

AIIMS, Gorahpur, officials said Shiv Chand and his son recovered following treatment and were subsequently discharged from the hospital. The medical team also counselled the family about the causes and symptoms of dropsy and stressed the importance of seeking timely medical treatment.