Agra resort near Taj Mahal gets bomb threat, security vigil on

A resort hotel near Shilpgram, about a kilometre east of the Taj Mahal in Agra, received a threat via email on Thursday evening claiming that a bomb blast would take place there within seven days, police said on Friday. ACP, Taj security, said the email and details of the sender have been forwarded to the Agra police cyber cell for further investigation. (For representation)

Police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, fire department and dog squad, conducted an extensive search of the resort till late Thursday night but found nothing suspicious. However, security vigil will continue in view of the seven-day threat, an official said.

Yatendra Singh Nagar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Taj security, said the hotel received the email from an unidentified sender, threatening that a bomb had been placed in a room.

“The bomb detection and disposal squad, fire department team and dog squad were called in and an extensive search of the resort was conducted till late Thursday night. However, nothing suspicious was found and prima facie it appeared to be an attempt to create nuisance through an email,” he said.

The email and details of the sender have been forwarded to the Agra police cyber cell for further investigation, Nagar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the resort owner, a case was registered on Friday against unidentified accused at Tajganj police station under Section 351(4) BNS (criminal intimidation committed through anonymous communications or when the offender conceals their name or identity), officials said.

Since the email threatened a bomb blast within seven days, security personnel will continue to maintain vigil at the hotel, the ACP said.