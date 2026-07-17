Shakira makes bold Lionel Messi claim after Argentina crush England, earns approval from Antonela Roccuzzo

Shakira hailed Lionel Messi on social media after Argentina defeated England 2-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash. The Argentine skipper was in good form, registering two assists. Messi now leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists, making it 12 goal involvements in the tournament. Shakira hailed Lionel Messi's impact. (X)

Just like Messi, Shakira is also a name synonymous with the World Cup, due to her official anthems. She also made an official anthem for the 2026 World Cup.

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‘What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary!’ Taking to Instagram, Shakira wrote, "What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say."

Roccuzzo and Messi have been in a relationship since 2009. The couple also got married on June 30, 2017, and they have three sons.

Shakira further added, "And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!"