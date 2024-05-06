Political aide dies in road accident, police investigate for foul play

Thane: A 30-year-old man, working as a personal assistant to a political leader, died under suspicious circumstances after an unknown vehicle rammed into him while he was crossing a road early on Sunday. According to the police sources, the Kongaon Bhiwandi police are investigating the case and have concluded, prima facie, that his death was due to injuries sustained from the collision with the unknown vehicle, A 30-year-old man, working as a personal assistant to a political leader, died under suspicious circumstances. (HT File)

The victim, Prashant Bhoir, from Shahapur, had been associated with political parties for a long time. On Saturday morning, he accompanied two friends to Mumbai for official business. On their return journey, he invited some friends to join them for a party at a bar along the highway. Around 1:45 am on Sunday, they left the bar and dispersed, each heading towards their respective homes in two cars.

After a few minutes, both drivers allegedly conversed and realised that Bhoir was missing from the car. They promptly turned back to the restaurant they had left. Upon arrival, they found Bhoir lying in a pool of blood. Family and friends suspected that he had been attacked by unknown individuals.

While reviewing 70 to 80 CCTV footage recordings and the postmortem report, a Kongaon police official said, “The case appears to be an unfortunate accident. An unknown vehicle’s tire ran over his left leg. He also sustained head injuries.” The official added, “We have filed a case under IPC 304A, which pertains to causing death by negligence. We are investigating all possible angles to determine if foul play was involved.”