Red Fort road rage murder: Delhi Police arrest accused after exchange of fire

Nearly a week after a man shot dead a cab driver near Red Fort, the Delhi Police on Sunday caught the accused after a brief exchange of fire. Police said they arrested the accused after overpowering him by shooting him in the leg. Police said they arrested the accused after overpowering him by shooting him in the leg. (Representative Image)

The accused, Firoz Khan, had allegedly gunned down a cab driver on April 15 after an argument broke out between the two over a road rage issue. Manoj Kumar Meena, DCP (North) said that on Sunday they received a “tip” from informers about Firoz’s whereabouts.

“We found he was in Kotwali area, and a team was sent there. When Firoz was asked to surrender, he fired a gun shot at the police party. The police team also fired back in self defence. The accused sustained injuries to his left leg. He was immediately rushed to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for medical care,” said the DCP.

During enquiry, police found that Khan killed 36-year-old cab driver Mohammad Sakib. He also fired at a teenager identified as Luv Khush.

A senior police officer said, “It was a road rage incident. Khan’s Maruti Wagon-R collided with an e-rickshaw which overturned, leading to an altercation between him and the e-rickshaw driver. Others including the victims joined in and three men assaulted Sakib. In the melee, his mobile phone was stolen, and his pocket was picked”

When the assailants tried to flee, Sakib caught one of them, who shot him and ran away, said police.

Police earlier arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the case.