IT manager killed in ‘fit of rage’ over parking issue in Gurugram

A 36-year-old man, a resident of Gurugram's Sector 49, was arrested on Thursday for killing his neighbour - an IT company manager - in a road rage incident. According to the police, the accused, identified as Manoj Bharadwaj alias Manav, “lost control of his anger” during a dispute over parking with the victim. IT manager killed in ‘fit of rage’ in Gurugram, accused arrested(Representational image)

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he, along with his accomplices, severely thrashed the victim before running over him with his car and dragging him for around 20 meters on the bonnet of the vehicle. The accused persons also thrashed the 31-year-old victim's brother, the police said, reported PTI.

Bharadwaj was produced before a city court on Friday, following which he was sent to a two-day police remand for further questioning. The police have also seized the car - a Hyundai Creta - used to run over the victim.

The incident took place late Sunday night in South City 2 on Sohna Road in Gurgram, when a brawl broke out between the victim, his brother, and Bharadwaj over parking. According to the accused, the victim and his brother had bought a PG near his residence, which caused the road leading to his house to be often clogged with vehicles.

On the day of the incident, Bharadwaj went to the PG and asked the IT company manager to remove the car. However, the two refused, leading to a fight between them.

“Bhardwaj's uncle's son Surendra and his friend also reached the spot, and they thrashed the victim and his brother. Later, Bhardwaj killed the 31-year-old victim by crushing him with his car in a fit of rage and fled the scene,” the investigating officer said, as quoted by PTI.

The accused also dragged the victim's brother by the car. However, he is being treated at a hospital and is in a stable condition, the police said.

“We are trying to nab the accomplices of the accused who are absconding. We are also questioning the accused, and the other suspects will be arrested soon,” the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)