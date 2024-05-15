School bus driver dragged out of vehicle in Gurugram,assaulted with helmet; 1 held

Gurugram Police said the accused — identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Naurangpur in Sector 79 — has been arrested. Yashvendra Lavania, the bus driver employed by a private school in Naurangpur, sustained multiple cuts and wounds on his head and face. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old man riding a motorcycle forced a school bus to stop in Gurugram Sector 80, dragged out its driver on to the road, and then proceeded to assault him with a helmet in broad daylight, even as the students travelling in the bus looked on in horror, police officers said on Wednesday, adding that prima facie, the incident was a case of road rage.

Police said the accused — identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Naurangpur in Sector 79 — has been arrested. They said Yashvendra Lavania, 26, the bus driver employed by a private school in Naurangpur, sustained multiple cuts and wounds in his head and face.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon at around 2.30pm, when Lavania was driving the bus with around five students from the school to a condominium in Sector 80.

It was not immediately clear whether the school owned the bus, or whether they had outsourced the transport duty to a contractor. The school authorities did not respond to comments for requests on the incident.

In his police complaint, Lavania alleged that Kumar was riding his motorcycle haphazardly in front of the bus. “I honked at him a few times and managed to move past… He attempted to overtake me but I could not give him space due to traffic,” he said.

Lavania said that after the traffic cleared, the motorcycle overtook the bus. “However, he again started riding in a criss-cross manner ahead. I drove the bus beside him and asked him to stay clear as students were inside… He intercepted us and assaulted me using his helmet, keys and a brick after pulling me out. The students were left terrified and were screaming,” he alleged.

Inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer of the Kherki Daula police station, said five local residents rescued Lavania. “He managed to alert the school authorities about the incident over the phone and sought help… They alerted us. By the time police reached the spot, Lavania had left to drop the students in his injured condition,” Singh said, adding that the driver was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

After he was discharged on Tuesday, Lavania filed the police complaint, on the basis of which a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kherki Daula police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Singh said Kumar was traced and arrested from Naurangpur on Tuesday night. “The suspect did not have any criminal antecedents,” the inspector said.