Road rage: Family chased, attacked by four in BMW in Greater Noida

A video clip of a road rage incident, purportedly showing a family in a car being chased by four men in a luxury car in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, has surfaced on social media, and senior police officers said though the victim family has informed them that did not want to pursue the matter legally, the police have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and arrested three people on Monday evening. The incident got recorded in the dash cam of the victim family’s car and it showed four men hurling stones at the victim family’s car after overtaking the vehicle. (HT Photo)

According to investigators, the incident got recorded in the dash cam of the victim family’s car and it showed four men hurling stones at the victim family’s car after overtaking the vehicle. Under attack, the family immediately reversed the car and fled the area. The time stamp on the video shows that the incident was recorded at 1.15am, May 2, 2024, but it was posted on social media platform Reddit on May 5.

“Taking suo motu cognizance of the video, an FIR was registered at Knowledge Park police station against four suspects, under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. Three suspects have been arrested from Beta-2 area on Monday evening.” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.

The arrested suspects were identified as Saket, Vipin and Arun (only first names known to police), and the BMW car has also been recovered by the police.

“While Arun is a resident of Rajasthan, Saket and Vipin are residents of Beta-2. They recently completed their BTech from a private university in Greater Noida and are currently looking for employment. Teams are searching for the fourth suspect. Action will also be taken against them under the Goonda Act , ” said the officer.

Police said there were two men and one woman in the victim’s car at the time of the incident.

The video uploaded on social media platform Reddit begins with the family driving in Greater Noida on a two-way road when another car comes from the front and hits their car’s side-view mirror, which is not visible in the video.

As per the conversations recorded by the dash cam, the family could be heard saying that they were headed to a hospital in the area. Within minutes, the victim could be heard saying that they are being chased by the same car that hit them.

Just as the victims turn towards the Expo Mart roundabout, the grey BMW car overtakes them and four men get out of it. They run towards the victim’s car and start pelting stones.

Under attack, the victims quickly reverse their car and flee the spot. In the background, his family can be heard dialling the local SHO’s contact number before the video ends.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Some parts of the video seem edited as well, with a part of it muted, while some part has a man speaking in voice-over.