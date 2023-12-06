Ggm cabbie loses sight in one eye in road rage attack

A 25-year-old cab driver in Gurugram suffered a broken leg, fractured eye socket, and alleged loss of vision in one eye after he was brutally assaulted by two security guards deployed by a private firm to regulate traffic near Krishna Chowk on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Both accused are yet to be arrested, police said. (File)

Both guards are yet to be arrested, police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said the incident took place on November 30 at around 12.30pm, when Joginder Kaushik, the victim, picked up a passenger from New Palam Vihar for Delhi. Quoting from Kaushik’s police complaint, officers said he was driving towards Delhi when the guards suddenly came on to the road to stop traffic to allow some heavy vehicles to exit the firm’s gate.

When one of the guards banged his hand on the windscreen of the cab, Kaushik objected, saying the cab firm would penalise him for damages. This then led to a heated argument, resulting in the guard hitting Kaushik in the face with hand which held a whistle, resulting in severe bleeding.

Thereafter, Kaushik alleged, that another guard joined him and both dragged him out of the cab and began assaulting him in the middle of the road.

“They kicked and punched me in the face, abdomen and leg. Besides the injured right eye, my nose also bled. I am still coughing blood. They also hurled abuses on the woman passenger when she tried to intervene,” Kaushik said.

“A police team reached the spot and rushed me to Sector-10A government hospital. Looking at my condition, they referred me to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi after treating me for two days,” he said. “After I was discharged, I got myself admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, where doctors carried out a CT scan and told me that I had suffered a fracture in my right eye socket and an ophthalmic nerve was damaged, due to which I have lost vision in my right eye. They also plastered my fractured leg,” Kaushik alleged.

On Kaushik’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects at the Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Inspector Ajaybir Singh, station house officer of the Palam Vihar police station, said that they have launched an investigation into the case. “We will soon contact the private firm to ascertain the identities of the guards involved in the incident and take action against them. We will also scan CCTV camera footage of the spot,” he said.

Police officials said it is a common practice for private firms along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road to deploy security guards to regulate traffic to avoid snarls, and also to ensure easy movement of heavy vehicles entering or leaving company premises.