Men recording video while riding bike meets with accident, UP Police uses video to share advisory

In a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving, the UP Police shared a video showcasing the consequences of filming while riding a motorcycle. The video, intended to raise awareness about traffic safety, highlights the importance of keeping your eyes on the road. The image shows the two men who were recording while riding a bike. UP Police shared the video. (Screengrab)

The footage opens with a powerful message displayed on screen: "A reel can garner millions of views. But, it can't replace a life that's worth millions." This sets the tone for the video, emphasising the potential tragedy of prioritising likes over safety.

The video itself shows two men on a bike. While riding, the passenger starts filming a video on his phone. Unfortunately, the rider is also drawn into the act, taking his eyes off the road to appear in the recording. As expected, the video abruptly ends with the sound and imagery of an accident, leaving a clear and impactful message.

By sharing this cautionary tale, the UP Police aims to discourage viewers from similar reckless behaviour. The phrase "Eyes on the road, not on the likes," posted alongside the video, further reinforces this message.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 76,000 views and counting. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Please keep your eyes on the road,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so scary,” added another. A third asked, “Didn’t one of them die?”

According to NDTV, the incident took place on the Beed bypass on Dhule-Solapur National Highway. The accident killed one of the men, and the other was left severely injured.

UP Police’s social media game is on point. The department regularly shares posts to raise awareness about various issues, including the importance of following traffic rules and keeping oneself safe from cyber fraud. The page currently has over 1.5 lakh followers.

