Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi
Noida Police rescues drunk man trapped inside 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 25, 2024 11:22 AM IST

A video captures how Noida police and a few locals stood on both ends of a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe to rescue a drunk man trapped inside.

Uttar Pradesh Police took to Instagram to share a video showing a few officials from the Noida Police Department rescuing an intoxicated man who fell into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe. The locals also helped the department in the rescue mission.

The image shows Noida police rescuing a drunk man from a drainpipe with the help of the locals. (Instagram/@uppolice)
The image shows Noida police rescuing a drunk man from a drainpipe with the help of the locals. (Instagram/@uppolice)

“‘Sweeping trouble from the torrent’. In response to an early morning #Dial112 call about an intoxicated man who fell into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe, #noidapolice quickly reached the spot & successfully rescued him with the help of locals,” the department wrote.

Also Read: Firefighter risks all to save 6-year-old boy trapped in flames. Daring rescue video is viral

The video, a montage of several short footage, shows how the police and the locals rescue the man. Reportedly, the police were called to the scene after the locals heard the man shout from inside the drainpipe.

Take a look at the rescue video:

Since being shared, the video has collected nearly 1.4 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 7,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Also Read: Firefighters rescue man who jumped into churning waters to save his dog. Watch

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Good job, both police and local people,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Locals who helped the police are the true heroes,” added another.

“Thank god he was saved,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue video?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

Live Score
