Noida Police rescues drunk man trapped inside 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe. Watch

Uttar Pradesh Police took to Instagram to share a video showing a few officials from the Noida Police Department rescuing an intoxicated man who fell into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe. The locals also helped the department in the rescue mission. The image shows Noida police rescuing a drunk man from a drainpipe with the help of the locals. (Instagram/@uppolice)

“‘Sweeping trouble from the torrent’. In response to an early morning #Dial112 call about an intoxicated man who fell into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe, #noidapolice quickly reached the spot & successfully rescued him with the help of locals,” the department wrote.

The video, a montage of several short footage, shows how the police and the locals rescue the man. Reportedly, the police were called to the scene after the locals heard the man shout from inside the drainpipe.

Take a look at the rescue video:

Since being shared, the video has collected nearly 1.4 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 7,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Good job, both police and local people,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Locals who helped the police are the true heroes,” added another.

“Thank god he was saved,” posted a third.

