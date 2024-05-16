Firefighter risks all to save 6-year-old boy trapped in flames. Daring rescue video is viral

A video of a daring rescue of a six-year-old from a burning apartment has gone viral. In the video, a firefighter embarks on a dangerous climb to reach the kid and save him. The image, taken from a viral video, shows a firefighter dangling from a balcony while trying to save a boy. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Goodnews Movement shared the video on Instagram and added that the incident occurred in Brazil. “Heroic neighbours and firefighters band together to save a 6-year-old boy from an apartment fire. The incident occurred around 8 am, Tuesday the fourth floor of the building. The boy was rescued and taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation and minor burns,” the page added.

The video opens to show a kid standing at one corner of a balcony with flames coming out from the apartment behind him. The firefighter is seen trying to reach the kid from a floor below.

Take a look at the video to see how the firefighter rescues the kid:

The video was shared some six hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 92,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 26,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this rescue video?

“My heart bursts with admiration and appreciation for the rescuers. My son is 6, and I feel this in my soul,” posted an Instagram user.

“Imagine putting your life on the line for a stranger. That’s a special breed of man right there,” shared another.

“I will never understand those who run into the fire, but I thank God every day for them!” expressed a third.

“Somehow, seeing all of this goodness makes me feel that everything will be ok. Humankind is fundamentally good. Just look at them, ordinary people, being extraordinary. This man is acting out of pure love. They make me proud to share the earth with them,” commented a fourth.

“That was one brave man because he was scared as can be but did it anyway,” wrote a fifth.