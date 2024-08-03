Italian boxer Angela Carini scores prize money from IBA despite controversial loss to Imane Khelif

The International Boxing Association has decided to hand over the prize money of $50,000 to Italian boxer Angela Carini following her Olympics loss against Algerian opponent Imane Khelif. The bout, which lasted a mere 46 seconds, was cut short when Carini retired from the contest, sparking a firestorm of debate and accusations. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on gender verification in sports, with Khelif facing unwarranted scrutiny and online abuse. Imane Khelif of Algeria and Angela Carini of Italy in action. (REUTERS)

Angela Carini to receive prize money from IBA

“IBA will award Angela Carini, who abandoned the fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif at Paris 2024 Games after 46 seconds of the first round, the IBA prize money as if she were an Olympic champion,” IBA announced on Friday.

The International Boxing Association (IBA), which lost its international recognition in June 2023 due to transparency concerns, said that Carini will receive prize money of $50,000, “her federation a further $25,000 and her coach an additional $25,000,” as per Reuters.

The Paris Olympics boxing competition is currently being managed by a temporary body established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to the IBA's ongoing issues.

“I do not understand why they killed women’s boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety,” IBA president Umar Kremlev said in a statement.

IOC takes stand for Imane Khelif

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's 66kg category after her Italian opponent withdrew from their match. Her participation in the Olympics has been highly controversial due to her disqualification from the previous World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria set by the now-defunct International Boxing Association (IBA).

Despite facing severe online harassment, including from notable personalities, the International Olympic Committee has stood by Khelif's right to compete. "The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said in a statement.

Carini has also expressed her regrets over leaving mid-fight. The Italian boxer said she wants to “apologise to Khelif”. "All this controversy makes me sad," she told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision,” she added.