Italian boxer who lost to Imane Khelif apologises to Algerian opponent, reveals actual reason for withdrawing from bout

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif found herself at the centre of a contentious debate about gender in sports after her Italian opponent, Angela Carini, withdrew moments into their bout at the Paris Olympics. The incident sparked an outcry from global figures, including former US President Donald Trump and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. Imane Khelif of Algeria and Angela Carini of Italy in action. (REUTERS)

Khelif’s eligibility has been under scrutiny since she was disqualified from the 2023 world championships for failing unspecified and non-transparent eligibility tests for women’s competition conducted by the now-banned International Boxing Association. The lack of clarity surrounding these tests has fueled further controversy.

Khelif was assigned female at birth, a fact reflected in her passport, which meets the International Olympic Committee’s threshold for eligibility in boxing. This has become a point of contention due to the ongoing rift between the sport’s governing body and the IOC.

Carini, however, has now expressed regret over her actions in the bout. The Italian boxer stated that she "wants to apologize" to Khelif for her conduct in the moments following the fight.

"All this controversy makes me sad," Carini told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

During Thursday's fight, Carini took a punch to the face within the first 30 seconds. She went to her corner for her coach to adjust her headgear. After a brief return to the bout, Carini went back to her corner again and decided to stop the fight. Interestingly, she told BBC Sport after the bout that she “had to preserve her life” in that moment.

In further conversation with the Italian newspaper, however, Carini said he would “embrace” Khelif if they met again.

“It wasn't something I intended to do. Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke,” she said further.

The IOC, in its statement following the controversial bout, stood by Khelif, stating that everyone must be allowed to play the sport “without discrimination.”

"The current aggression against these two athletes (Khelif and Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting) is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years," the IOC said.

“The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving. Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”