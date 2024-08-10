Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat waits for silver medal verdict; Spotlight on golf, wrestling

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi Ashok and Reetika will be in action today. Vinesh Phogat will be waiting for the CAS verdict.

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: On Day 14, India's medal tally increased from five to six as Aman Sehrawat clinched bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category. The 21-year-old became the first wrestler from India to win a medal at Paris 2024, and also the youngest India grappler to ever do so. Becoming the seventh wrestler from India to get an Olympic medal, he joined an illustrious list, containing KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya....Read More

Meanwhile in athletics, the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams got knocked out, as they faltered in their respective heats. In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar ended round 3 in T40 and T42 respectively.

With India's Paris 2024 campaign slowly coming to a wrap, Day 15 will see Aditi and Diksha return to action in the final round of women's individual stroke play, and they will look to stage a comeback. Meanwhile, Reetika will continue India's wrestling campaign in the women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16, with her bout scheduled for 3:00 PM IST. If she wins, her quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place later in the day.

SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 15-

Golf

12:30 PM IST - Women's individual stroke play (Round 4) - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar

Wrestling

3:00 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 - Reetika

4:20 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg quarter finals (if qualified) - Reetika

10:25 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg semifinal (if qualified) - Reetika

Key pointers for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15-

- Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar will be in action in golf

- Reetika will begin her wrestling Paris 2024 campaign

- India's currently medal tally stands at 6