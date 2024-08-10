Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat waits for silver medal verdict; Spotlight on golf, wrestling
- 41 Mins ago What's there today?
- 52 Mins ago What did Vinesh Phogat's lawyers argue?
- 7 Mins ago When will the CAS verdict come?
- 18 Mins ago Vinesh Phogat's CAS appeal and verdict
- 29 Mins ago Hello and welcome everyone!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat is waiting for the CAS verdict on her joint-silver medal appeal after she was disqualified ahead of her gold medal match.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: On Day 14, India's medal tally increased from five to six as Aman Sehrawat clinched bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category. The 21-year-old became the first wrestler from India to win a medal at Paris 2024, and also the youngest India grappler to ever do so. Becoming the seventh wrestler from India to get an Olympic medal, he joined an illustrious list, containing KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya....Read More
Meanwhile in athletics, the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams got knocked out, as they faltered in their respective heats. In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar ended round 3 in T40 and T42 respectively.
With India's Paris 2024 campaign slowly coming to a wrap, Day 15 will see Aditi and Diksha return to action in the final round of women's individual stroke play, and they will look to stage a comeback. Meanwhile, Reetika will continue India's wrestling campaign in the women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16, with her bout scheduled for 3:00 PM IST. If she wins, her quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place later in the day.
SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 15-
Golf
12:30 PM IST - Women's individual stroke play (Round 4) - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Wrestling
3:00 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 - Reetika
4:20 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg quarter finals (if qualified) - Reetika
10:25 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg semifinal (if qualified) - Reetika
Key pointers for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15-
- Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar will be in action in golf
- Reetika will begin her wrestling Paris 2024 campaign
- India's currently medal tally stands at 6
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: What's there today?
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: We have women's golf, where we will see Aditi and Diksha in action in the final round of individual stroke play. Meanwhile, Reetika will begin her wrestling campaign!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: What did Vinesh Phogat's lawyers argue?
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Phogat's lawyers argued that the weight gain was due to her body's natural recovery process. They stated that her body weight was under the limit on Day 1, and the increase only happened because of recovery, and that's not fraud.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: When will the CAS verdict come?
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Earlier, reports stated that the CAS verdict would come on Friday itself, but it hasn't been given yet.
"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter," the IOA stated.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat's CAS appeal and verdict
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh's CAS hearing for her joint-silver medal appeal concluded yesterday. The IOA are hopeful for a positive resolution. Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm over the weight limit ahead of her gold edal bout. The CAS ad-hoc division accepted Vinesh's appeal and her arguments were presented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania. Meanwhile, UWW, the second party in this case, had their representatives.
"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 15 of the ongoing Paris Olympics. From India's perspective, we don't have much going on today, except for golf and wrestling! In women's golf, Diksha and Aditi will be in action in the final round. Meanwhile, Reetika will start her wrestling Paris 2024 campaign. Stay tuned folks!