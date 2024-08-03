Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker eyes hat-trick of medals, Nishant Dev in boxing quarter-final
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 Live Updates: Day 7 saw plenty of action as Indian athletes battled it out in badminton, shooting, judo, archery, hockey etc. Lakshya Sen led India's lone badminton charge, sealing a berth in the men's singles semi-final. Meanwhile in shooting, Manu Bhaker kept her hunt for a hat-trick of Paris 2024 medals intact as she qualified for the women's 25m pistol final, but Esha Singh missed out on a spot....Read More
In judo, Tulika Maan exited, losing her women's +75kg Round of 32 match. In archery, it was a mixed bag of results for India as they beat Indonesia in the mixed team 1/8 elimination round, followed by defeating Spain in the quarterfinals. But then they lost to South Korea in the semi-final and then crashed to a loss against the USA in the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, in men's hockey, India bounced back to winning ways, defeating Australia 3-2 in their final pool match. They take on Great Britain in the quarters on Sunday. In athletics, there was massive disappointment as ParuL Chaudhary and Ankita failed in their respective women's 5000m heats. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor also failed to qualify for the men's shot put final. There was also action for India in rowing and sailing.
Day 8 is expected to be exciting for India as it will begin with shooting. Raiza Dhillon and Maheswari Chauhan will feature in the women's skeet qualification early on, followed by Bhaker in action in the women's 25m pistol final. In archery, Deepika Kumari will be eyeing redemption, facing Germany's Michelle Kroppen in women's individual 1/8 elimination round. Bhajan Kaur will also be in women's individual action for India.
Meanwhile, there will also be sailing as Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in their respective Dinghy races. In boxing, Nishant Dev will take on Mexico's Marco Verde in the men's welterweight quarter-finals. India's medal tally currently stands at three, with Bhaker getting two bronze. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also has a shooting bronze.
Schedule for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8:
Shooting
Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 12.30 pm
Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker -- 1.00 pm
Archery
Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) -- 1.52 pm
Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) -- 2.05 pm
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm
Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan -- 4.53 pm
Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm
Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan - 7.03 pm
Boxing
Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) -- 12.18 am (Sunday)
Key pointers for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8:
- Manu Bhaker will be in action in the women's 25m pistol final
- Nishant Dev will have his boxing quarter-final bout
- India's medal tally stands at three (all bronze)
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 Live Updates: Badminton
Lakshya Sen beats Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12; through to men's singles semifinal
Shooting
Manu Bhaker through to women's 25m pistol final, Esha Singh finishes 18th and is knocked out.
Anantjeet Singh 26th after Day 2 of men's skeet qualification
Judo
Tulika Maan loses in women's +75kg Round of 32 match
Archery
India (Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) beat Indonesia 5-1 in mixed team 1/8 elimination and then beat Spain 5-3 in quarterfinals
India (Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) lose to South Korea 6-2 in semi-final
India (Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) lose to USA 6-2 in bronze medal match
Hockey
India beat Australia 3-2 in final pool match
Rowing
Balraj Panwar finishes 23rd out of 33 rowers, out in men's singles sculls
Athletics
Parul Chaudhary finishes 14th in women's 5000m Heat 2 with season-best 15:10.68s, knocked out
Ankita finishes 20th in women's 5000m Heat 1 with 16:19.38s, knocked out
Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishes 15th in men's shot put qualification with throw of 18.05m, knocked out
Sailing
Vishnu Saravanan finishes 20th and 19th in 3rd and 4th races in men's dinghy, 22nd with 83 points after first four races
Nethra Kumanan placed 11th with 48 points after first 3 races in women's dinghy, finishes 15th and 27th in Race 2 and Race 3
