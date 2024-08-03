Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker eyes hat-trick of medals, Nishant Dev in boxing quarter-final

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 Live Updates: Day 7 saw plenty of action as Indian athletes battled it out in badminton, shooting, judo, archery, hockey etc. Lakshya Sen led India's lone badminton charge, sealing a berth in the men's singles semi-final. Meanwhile in shooting, Manu Bhaker kept her hunt for a hat-trick of Paris 2024 medals intact as she qualified for the women's 25m pistol final, but Esha Singh missed out on a spot....Read More

In judo, Tulika Maan exited, losing her women's +75kg Round of 32 match. In archery, it was a mixed bag of results for India as they beat Indonesia in the mixed team 1/8 elimination round, followed by defeating Spain in the quarterfinals. But then they lost to South Korea in the semi-final and then crashed to a loss against the USA in the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, in men's hockey, India bounced back to winning ways, defeating Australia 3-2 in their final pool match. They take on Great Britain in the quarters on Sunday. In athletics, there was massive disappointment as ParuL Chaudhary and Ankita failed in their respective women's 5000m heats. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor also failed to qualify for the men's shot put final. There was also action for India in rowing and sailing.

Day 8 is expected to be exciting for India as it will begin with shooting. Raiza Dhillon and Maheswari Chauhan will feature in the women's skeet qualification early on, followed by Bhaker in action in the women's 25m pistol final. In archery, Deepika Kumari will be eyeing redemption, facing Germany's Michelle Kroppen in women's individual 1/8 elimination round. Bhajan Kaur will also be in women's individual action for India.

Meanwhile, there will also be sailing as Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in their respective Dinghy races. In boxing, Nishant Dev will take on Mexico's Marco Verde in the men's welterweight quarter-finals. India's medal tally currently stands at three, with Bhaker getting two bronze. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also has a shooting bronze.

Schedule for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8:

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 12.30 pm

Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker -- 1.00 pm

Archery

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) -- 1.52 pm

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) -- 2.05 pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan -- 4.53 pm

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan - 7.03 pm

Boxing

Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) -- 12.18 am (Sunday)

Key pointers for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8:

- Manu Bhaker will be in action in the women's 25m pistol final

- Nishant Dev will have his boxing quarter-final bout

- India's medal tally stands at three (all bronze)