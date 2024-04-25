Mark Cuban, Talia Fox think these are toxic habits in employees: 'Don't say yes'

Looking for a top job or want to impress the CEO at your current company? It is not easy, but there are certain things that employees need to focus on to land prime jobs or excel at in their current employment. Among them should also be a total lack of toxicity. That does not just mean being sullen, angry or even dissatisfied at work all the time. Sometimes it can be something at the other end of the spectrum. That means you need to be aware what a chief executive of a company really wants in his employees to ensure the best fit in order to virtually guarantee a productivity/performance boost. Toxic employees have a number of negatives attached to them. Not only are they themselves not as productive as they could be, they also impact the culture of the company negatively, affect the morale of other employees and are hurdles to team-work. Know what Mark Cuban, Talia Fox and Tom Gimbel think are toxic habits in employees.

Speaking of toxicity, three CEOs have recently revealed what they really don’t want in the employees they hire or are already there. Among them are billionaire Mark Cuban, LaSalle Network CEO Tom Gimbel, and KUSI Global CEO Talia Fox.

Mark Cuban

First up is Mark Cuban. The man is a serial entrepreneur and has built up an immense reputation for getting things right. However, one man, no matter how successful, will always need colleagues to cement his success. So, what toxic trait in employees does he think should be discouraged? Cuban thinks that “yes-men” are the worst to have around you. There is a string of negatives attached to them and no amount of genius skills in them will be able to make them standout contributors to the companies they are working for.

So, whenever he is hiring, Cuban says this aspect is looked at by him very closely. He says if these people are too afraid to speak out even if they think he is wrong and they disagree with his views, then what good will come of it? If they simply “complement” his skills, they are not adding any positives.

“I don’t need people to tell me yes,” Mark Cuban was quoted as saying. He added, “I can tell myself yes ... I need people who are going to challenge conventional wisdom and challenge me, and when they think I’ve done something wrong, say, ‘I think you think you’re making a mistake here, and this is why.’”

Tom Gimbel

For staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle CEO Network Tom Gimbel, employees who think they deserve something - a raise or a promotion or something else because of what they are doing - are a complete turn-off. These employees who think they are entitled are generally unwilling to go the extra mile, stick to their job description and fail to commit to anything new and even then they expect to be rewarded, Gimbel said on CNBC Make It. "Promotions often hinge more on the quality of your work, the strength of your workplace relationships…,” he added.

Talia Fox

For executive consulting firm KUSI Global Talia Fox, employees who don’t own up to their mistakes are to be avoided. There are a number of negatives attached to not owning up to mistakes. Within the company such behaviour erodes trust, hinders problem-solving, fosters blame culture, and impedes growth (both personal and professional).

“Owning your mistakes and having a high level of integrity is so critical...,” she revealed to CNBC Make It. Fox recommends that such employees should apologise and rectify the mistakes they have made.