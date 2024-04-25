ICICI Bank iMobile glitch: Portal alerts, bank restricts access. What to do?

ICICI Bank iMobile glitch: Users raised concerns about a glitch in ICICI’s iMobile app on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as many claimed that they are able to see the credit card details of other customers. Sumanta Mandal, founder of TechnoFino, tagged the bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a post on platform X to urgently address the issue. ICICI Bank iMobile glitch: Several users claimed that they are able to see the credit card details of other customers.(Reuters)

In the post, he said, "Several users have reported being able to view other customers' ICICI Bank credit cards on their iMobile Pay app. Since the full card number, expiry date, and CVV are visible on iMobile, and one can manage international transaction settings, it's easy for someone to misuse another person's credit card for international transactions.”

He also wrote that the best way to protect yourself is to block or replace your card.

A user wrote, "I have access to someone else’s Amazon Pay CC due to a security glitch on the iMobile app. Although OTP restricts domestic transactions but I can do international transactions using the details from the iMobile app. The app even allows me to enable international transactions in case it has been disabled by the actual user."

Another wrote, “Their current tech is worst, app shows different data in different screens. I am not able to link my mobile number, different email ids for OTP and alert, Visited branch and reached out call centre multiple times but no resolution.”

How can ICICI customers report fraud?

To report Internet Banking, Credit, Debit transactions not done by you, call the Customer Care number - 18002662.

You can also reach out to the National Cyber Crime at cybercrime.gov.in or call the helpline on 1930 or call ICICI Bank’s helpline number 18002662.