Looking for work-from-anywhere jobs? Here are the top companies you can apply to
These are the top 30 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere postings
As work-from-anywhere culture is on the rise following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now become a trend as companies wish to ensure ease of work for both employers and employees. Jobs portal FlexJobs looked at data of over 60,000 companies between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and identified the top 30 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere postings in its study report 'Top 30 companies that Hire for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs'.
The list of the top 30 companies is as follows:
1. FluentU
2. Static Media
3. Kraken
4. Chainlink Labs
5. Veeva
6. Invisible Technologies
7. Wikimedia Foundation
8. Finixio
9. Oyster HR
10. Canonical
11. Remote Technology, Inc.
12. Study.com
13. Magic Media & Entertainment Group
14. Superside
15. Yodo1
16. Outliant
17. Cozymeal
18. Nethermind
19. Sourcegraph
20. Verra
21. Carry1st
22. Consensys
23. Hypixel Studios
24. Screen Rant
25. Crimson Education
26. e2f
27. Xapo Bank
28. Cash App
29. Scopic Software
30. Binance
What are the criteria for selection of companies?
• Because they are completely remote, workers are free to work from anywhere.
• They don't need to be there in person in an office.
• They provide flexible schedules along with full- or part-time positions.
What are the work-from-anywhere jobs in demand?
While marketing, writing, and editing have always been under the category of work-from-anywhere, there are a number of industries today that are joining this segment including accounting and finance, bilingual (languages), graphic design, gaming, entertainment and media, products, and education.
How much salary can you expect?
These organizations advertise several remote employments with pay up to ₹83 lakh ($100,000). For example, according to the Moneycontrol article, Invisible Technologies is advertising a base wage of around ₹1.4 crore ($170,000) for a senior product manager position.
