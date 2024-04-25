 Looking for work-from-anywhere jobs? Here are the top companies you can apply to - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Looking for work-from-anywhere jobs? Here are the top companies you can apply to

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 01:36 PM IST

These are the top 30 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere postings

As work-from-anywhere culture is on the rise following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now become a trend as companies wish to ensure ease of work for both employers and employees. Jobs portal FlexJobs looked at data of over 60,000 companies between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and identified the top 30 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere postings in its study report 'Top 30 companies that Hire for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs'.

While marketing, writing, and editing have always been under the category of work-from-anywhere, there are a number of industries today that are joining this trend.
While marketing, writing, and editing have always been under the category of work-from-anywhere, there are a number of industries today that are joining this trend.

The list of the top 30 companies is as follows:

Read more: Tata Consultancy Services head’s warning on AI: It could kill call centres in a year

1. FluentU

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

2. Static Media

3. Kraken

4. Chainlink Labs

5. Veeva

6. Invisible Technologies

7. Wikimedia Foundation

8. Finixio

9. Oyster HR

10. Canonical

11. Remote Technology, Inc.

12. Study.com

13. Magic Media & Entertainment Group

14. Superside

15. Yodo1

16. Outliant

17. Cozymeal

18. Nethermind

19. Sourcegraph

20. Verra

21. Carry1st

22. Consensys

23. Hypixel Studios

24. Screen Rant

25. Crimson Education

26. e2f

27. Xapo Bank

28. Cash App

29. Scopic Software

30. Binance

What are the criteria for selection of companies?

Read more: Soon, you may be able to get your Zomato delivery faster if you pay extra

• Because they are completely remote, workers are free to work from anywhere.

• They don't need to be there in person in an office.

• They provide flexible schedules along with full- or part-time positions.

What are the work-from-anywhere jobs in demand?

Read more: Swiggy shareholders give nod to $1.2-billion IPO: What we know so far

While marketing, writing, and editing have always been under the category of work-from-anywhere, there are a number of industries today that are joining this segment including accounting and finance, bilingual (languages), graphic design, gaming, entertainment and media, products, and education.

How much salary can you expect?

These organizations advertise several remote employments with pay up to 83 lakh ($100,000). For example, according to the Moneycontrol article, Invisible Technologies is advertising a base wage of around 1.4 crore ($170,000) for a senior product manager position.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Looking for work-from-anywhere jobs? Here are the top companies you can apply to
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On