Looking for work-from-anywhere jobs? Here are the top companies you can apply to

As work-from-anywhere culture is on the rise following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now become a trend as companies wish to ensure ease of work for both employers and employees. Jobs portal FlexJobs looked at data of over 60,000 companies between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and identified the top 30 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere postings in its study report 'Top 30 companies that Hire for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs'. While marketing, writing, and editing have always been under the category of work-from-anywhere, there are a number of industries today that are joining this trend.

The list of the top 30 companies is as follows:

1. FluentU

2. Static Media

3. Kraken

4. Chainlink Labs

5. Veeva

6. Invisible Technologies

7. Wikimedia Foundation

8. Finixio

9. Oyster HR

10. Canonical

11. Remote Technology, Inc.

12. Study.com

13. Magic Media & Entertainment Group

14. Superside

15. Yodo1

16. Outliant

17. Cozymeal

18. Nethermind

19. Sourcegraph

20. Verra

21. Carry1st

22. Consensys

23. Hypixel Studios

24. Screen Rant

25. Crimson Education

26. e2f

27. Xapo Bank

28. Cash App

29. Scopic Software

30. Binance

What are the criteria for selection of companies?

• Because they are completely remote, workers are free to work from anywhere.

• They don't need to be there in person in an office.

• They provide flexible schedules along with full- or part-time positions.

What are the work-from-anywhere jobs in demand?

While marketing, writing, and editing have always been under the category of work-from-anywhere, there are a number of industries today that are joining this segment including accounting and finance, bilingual (languages), graphic design, gaming, entertainment and media, products, and education.

How much salary can you expect?

These organizations advertise several remote employments with pay up to ₹83 lakh ($100,000). For example, according to the Moneycontrol article, Invisible Technologies is advertising a base wage of around ₹1.4 crore ($170,000) for a senior product manager position.