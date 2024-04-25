Soon, you may be able to get your Zomato delivery faster if you pay extra
Zomato is currently trying to bring in new features, change its fee structure and more to retain its customers, it was reported.
Zomato is trying out a new feature using which you can pay extra to get your food delivered faster. The food giant is currently trying to bring in new features, change its fee structure and more to retain its customers, it was reported.
Zomato has yet to roll out this feature and make a public announcement for the same. Zomato will soon provide updates about this new feature, reports claimed.
In addition to the delivery fee, there is a platform fee on Zomato. Zomato has increased the platform fee by 25%, adding ₹5 to each order. This was ₹2 in August 2023, which has now become Rs. 5. Customers in significant cities including Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru are affected by this shift. This platform fee is a fixed charge on every order, irrespective of the total amount of the order.
Even customers having Zomato Gold, who are offered extra discounts and offers, must pay this fee. Swiggy, Zomato’s biggest competitor charges around Rs. 5-10 as its platform fee.
In addition to raising prices, Zomato is updating Legends, its intercity delivery service, launched in 2022. It offers next-day meal delivery from a few locations but ran into issues when its pre-stocked goods delivery mechanism was altered and is also currently being sued for breached claims made by the service. Zomato is currently revamping Legends and exploring the possibility of expanding it to longer-distance delivery inside cities and potentially even abroad.
