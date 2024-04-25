McKinsey faces criminal probe in US over alleged role in opioid crisis: Report
The US Justice Department is also investigating whether McKinsey conspired to commit healthcare fraud.
McKinsey & Co is under criminal investigation in the United States over allegations that the firm played a crucial role in fueling the opioid epidemic, news agency Reuters reported citing people in the know. The report claimed that the probe is focused on whether McKinsey engaged in a criminal conspiracy when advising Purdue and other pharmaceutical manufacturers on marketing strategies.
Read more: Bank holiday for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Banks in these cities will be closed on April 26
At the same time, the US Justice Department is also investigating whether McKinsey conspired to commit healthcare fraud as well as prosecutors are looking at whether the company obstructed justice, the report claimed.
Although, prosecutors are far from making any charging decisions in their criminal investigation of McKinsey owing to a lot of documentation that needs to be sifted through, the report added.
Read more: Tata Consultancy Services head’s warning on AI: It could kill call centres in a year
What we know about the McKinsey & Co probe?
The probe started several years ago before the onset Covid. Currently, it involves Justice Department officials in Washington, Massachusetts and Virginia, the report claimed. Both sides are in discussions to resolve the probe, it added.
What has McKinsey said so far on the allegations?
Read more: Hindustan Unilever share price drops today after muted Q4 earnings: What to expect?
In 2019, the company said it would no longer advise clients on any opioid-related businesses. McKinsey said. “We understand and accept the scrutiny around our past client service to opioid manufacturers. This work, while lawful, fell short of the high standards we set for ourselves.”
What about Purdue? What has it said on the probe?
Drugmaker Purdue pleaded guilty in 2020 to criminal charges over its handling of opioid painkillers but has not said anything so far on the allegations.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs