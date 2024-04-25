Bank holiday for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Banks in these cities will be closed on April 26

Bank holiday Lok Sabha polls: Polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections has started. The same will be held across 7 phases from April 19 and they will continue till June 1 with the results to be announced on June 4, 2024. Voting is scheduled for April 19 (already held), April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 and, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, in whichever city the polling is to be held, banks will remain closed on that specific day only. Lok Sabha elections 2nd phase is here and you can check in which cities banks will be closed. Check full list.(Reuters/Representative image)

So, if there is any banking work that requires to be done on an urgent basis, you should try and visit your bank branch today as only online services will be available tomorrow. There will be no break in digital services provided by banks at all. In fact, to ensure as much polling as possible certain states have even declared that workers should receive their pay for the day even though it has been announced as a holiday.

“The Government of Karnataka vide Notification No. DPAR 09 HHL 2024 dated 30.03.2024 has notified that the General Elections – Lok Sabha – 2024, are scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th April 2024 and Tuesday, the 07th May 2024 and declared General Holiday to the respective electoral Constituencies for the convenience of voters of all the State Government Offices, Schools and Colleges (including Aided Educational Institutions) and Organizations owned by the Government to cast their vote, who come under the jurisdiction of respective electoral Constituencies,” the Economic Times quoted a High Court Notification of Karnataka as stating.

Second phase of general elections: List of states where voting will take place

This phase of the general elections will cover 89 constituencies of 13 states and union territories (UTs):

1. Assam (5): Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

2. Bihar (5): Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

3. Chhattisgarh (3): Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

4. Jammu and Kashmir (1): Jammu

5. Karnataka (14): Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

6. Kerala (20): Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

7. Madhya Pradesh (7): Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

8. Maharashtra (8): Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

9. Manipur (1): Outer Manipur

10. Rajasthan (13): Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

11. Tripura (1): Tripura East

12. Uttar Pradesh (8): Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

13. West Bengal (3): Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat