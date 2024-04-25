Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: List of documents required for voting

The second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is set for Friday, April 26, covering 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir. Lok Sabha election 2024: Voters in the queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Lok Sabha elections in Gaya, Bihar, on April 19, during the first phase of voting. (HT Photo)

During the first phase of voting on April 19, the voter turnout was approximately 64 per cent, marking a decrease compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which saw a turnout of around 70 per cent.

Voting for the remaining five phases of Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4, and the results will be declared on the same day.



On May 13, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will vote for the Assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha election.

Before heading to cast a vote on Friday, there are some essential details you need to check: Voters should remember to bring their Voter ID card or a valid document of identification to their designated polling booth for verification by polling officers.

Additionally, voters should confirm that their names are listed in the electoral roll; otherwise, they will not be permitted to vote on the scheduled day. This information can be verified through the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Documents required for voting

A voter must take one of these documents to prove their identity and a voter ID card to the polling booth:

Voter ID

Driving license

Passport

Aadhaar card

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office

Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

Pension document with photograph

Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

To verify their names on the electoral roll, voters can visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and input their personal information, including EPIC number, state, constituency, and region name. Alternatively, they can search for their names on the electoral roll using their registered mobile number.