Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Lok Sabha elections: Food discounts, free health checkups for voters in Noida. How, where to claim?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, heads to polls on April 26 in Lok Sabha's second phase with over 26 lakh registered voters.

Restaurants and hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida are teaming up to encourage people to vote in the Lok Sabha election on April 26. Voters can get up to 20 per cent discount on food bills and free full-body check-ups.

Women Voter show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.(PTI)
Women Voter show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.(PTI)

Led by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), around two dozen restaurants have joined in as of Wednesday. This initiative aims to inspire citizens to vote in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

Here's how to claim your discount: 2 steps

• Simply show your inked finger at the participating restaurants on April 26 and 27.

• No need for additional ID proofs, your inked finger is proof enough to avail the “Democracy Discount.”

Which restaurants will offer discount?

According to NRAI, restaurants offering discounts:

1. Desi Vibes

2. Kaffiiaa

3. I Sacked Newton

4. De Valentino Cafe

5. Noida SOCIAL

6. Getafix

7. Osteria

8. Chica Loca

9. F Bar Noida

10. Xero Courtyard Gardens Galleria

11. Dirty Rabbit

12. Baby Dragon

13. Trippy Tequila

14. Cafe Delhi heights

15. Ching Singh

16. Paso Noida

17. Moire Cafe & Lounge

18. The Beer Cafe

19. Sky by Swagath

20. Imperfecto

21. The Patiala Kkitchen

How to avail free health checkup?

Felix Hospitals in Noida's Sector 137 introduced "Vote for Healthy India" offer, where voters can get a 100 per cent discount on full body check-ups.

Eligible citizens need to show their voting ink mark to avail the 6,500 check-up for free. The offer runs from April 26 to 30, said Felix Hospitals CEO and chairman Dr D K Gupta.

Gautam Buddh Nagar struggled with lower voter turnout

In past elections, it recorded a turnout of 60.47 per cent in 2019, 60.38 per cent in 2014, and a low 48 per cent in 2009. The constituency consistently lags behind the national average: 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009, according to Election Commission data.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
