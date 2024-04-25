How to check your polling booth for voting in phase 2 of Lok Sabha election 2024

Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held on Friday. MPs will be elected from 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states and Union territory in the country. Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir. In 2019, the NDA had won 56 of these 89 seats while the UPA secured victory in 24 constituencies. Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held on Friday. (Representational picture) (AFP)

Some of the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided in the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Karnataka), Hema Malini and Arun Govil (both Uttar Pradesh), Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad) and Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh (Congress), former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ| Lok Sabha elections: Food discounts, free health checkups for voters in Noida. How, where to claim?

The second phase of campaigning has been headlined by controversies surrounding Congress party's promises in its manifesto. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise of doing a "wealth redistribution" survey if voted to power, has led to a huge row, with BJP leaders cautioning the electorate against such agendas.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 was held on April 19 for 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories. The first phase saw a voter turnout of around 65.5 per cent.

ALSO READ| Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: List of documents required for voting

How to check your polling booth in the second phase

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, use the EPIC number on the Voter ID card to find out which polling booth you are supposed to vote at.

What is EPIC number?

The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric EPIC code, assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.

On any Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. Alternatively, you can get it from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

ALSO READ| Meerut, Mathura and Amroha among key seats to watch out for in phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls

How to find EPIC number online?

(1.) Open the official NVSP portal.

(2.) There, under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.

(3.) Now, select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.

(4.) If you chose ‘Search by Details’, enter all the details, captcha code, and hit ‘Search’ to see the EPIC code.

(5.) Similarly, if you chose ‘Search by Mobile’, enter the registered mobile phone number, captcha code, and press ‘Send OTP’.

(6.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

(7.) Use the OTP to see your EPIC number.

How to find out the polling booth with EPIC number?

(1.) Go to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

(2.) Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’

(3.) The booth details will be displayed on the screen of your device.