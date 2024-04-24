 Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 2 polling on April 26. Check full schedule, key constituencies | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 2 polling on April 26. Check full schedule, key constituencies

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2: Voting for phase 2 of the general election, where 89 constituencies in 13 states will go to polls, will take place on April 26.

The second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 26, following the initial phase held on April 19, which saw a turnout of approximately 64 per cent. This phase will cover 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2: Key constituencies like Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting, and Thiruvananthapuram, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will face BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will go to polls in the second phase. (Representational Image)
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2: Key constituencies like Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting, and Thiruvananthapuram, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will face BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will go to polls in the second phase. (Representational Image)

The first phase of the polling covered 102 constituencies of 21 states and union territories (UTs). Ten states and UTs were fully covered, while 11 states and UTs were partially covered.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Lok sabha election phase 2 timing and full schedule

Voting for the second phase of elections will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm on April 26. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) timetable, the third phase is set for May 7, the fourth for May 13, the fifth for May 20, the sixth for May 25, and the final phase for June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13.

Which constituencies will vote in phase 2?

S.NoState/UTNo. of seatsConstituencies
1.Assam 5Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
2.Bihar5Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka
3.Chhattisgarh3Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
4.Jammu & Kashmir1Jammu
5.Karnataka 14Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
6.Kerala 20Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
7.Madhya Pradesh7Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
8.Maharashtra 8Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
9.Manipur1Outer Manipur
10.Rajasthan13Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
11.Tripura1Tripura East
12.Uttar Pradesh8Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr
13.West Bengal3Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

LS polls phase 2: Who are the key candidates?

Wayanad in Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is standing as a candidate from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. His opponents in this constituency include Annie Raja from the CPI and K Surendran, the president of the BJP in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala: The incumbent MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, will face competition from Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the seat he has held since 2009. Before Tharoor's tenure, the constituency alternated between the CPM and the Congress, but Tharoor has secured victory for three consecutive terms. Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar hail from Kerala, although they were born elsewhere – Tharoor in the UK and Chandrasekhar in Gujarat.

Mathura and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is aiming for her third win from Mathura as a BJP candidate, while in Meerut, the BJP has nominated Ramayan actor Arun Govil as its candidate.

Purnia in Bihar: Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan), a former Member of Parliament, submitted his nomination for Bihar's Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. This comes after he merged his party with the Congress and expressed his desire to be the candidate for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the constituency.

LS polls phase 2: List of key constituencies and key candidates

Wayanad - Kerala: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) vs Shashi Tharoor (INC)

Alappuzha - Kerala: K.C Venugopal (INC)

Balurghat - West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)

Udaipur - Rajasthan: Tarachand Meena (Congress)

Bhilwara - Rajasthan: C.P. Joshi (Congress)

Jalore - Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)

Kota - Rajasthan: Om Birla (BJP) vs Prahlad Gunjal (INC)

Jodhpur - Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Purnia - Bihar: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (IND)

Mathura - Uttar Pradesh: Hema Malini (BJP)

Meerut - Uttar Pradesh: Arun Govil (BJP)

Tumkur - Karnataka: V. Somanna (BJP)

Mandya - Karnataka: H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)

Rajnandgaon - Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Bhagel (INC)

Bangalore - Karnataka: Mansoor Ali Khan (INC)

Bangalore South - Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Amravati - Maharashtra: Navneet Kaur Rana (BJP)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 2 polling on April 26. Check full schedule, key constituencies
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On