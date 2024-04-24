Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 2 polling on April 26. Check full schedule, key constituencies

The second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 26, following the initial phase held on April 19, which saw a turnout of approximately 64 per cent. This phase will cover 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir. Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2: Key constituencies like Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting, and Thiruvananthapuram, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will face BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will go to polls in the second phase. (Representational Image)

The first phase of the polling covered 102 constituencies of 21 states and union territories (UTs). Ten states and UTs were fully covered, while 11 states and UTs were partially covered.

Lok sabha election phase 2 timing and full schedule

Voting for the second phase of elections will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm on April 26. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) timetable, the third phase is set for May 7, the fourth for May 13, the fifth for May 20, the sixth for May 25, and the final phase for June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13.

Which constituencies will vote in phase 2?

S.No State/UT No. of seats Constituencies 1. Assam 5 Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor 2. Bihar 5 Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka 3. Chhattisgarh 3 Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker 4. Jammu & Kashmir 1 Jammu 5. Karnataka 14 Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar 6. Kerala 20 Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram 7. Madhya Pradesh 7 Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul 8. Maharashtra 8 Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani 9. Manipur 1 Outer Manipur 10. Rajasthan 13 Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran 11. Tripura 1 Tripura East 12. Uttar Pradesh 8 Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr 13. West Bengal 3 Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

LS polls phase 2: Who are the key candidates?

Wayanad in Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is standing as a candidate from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. His opponents in this constituency include Annie Raja from the CPI and K Surendran, the president of the BJP in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala: The incumbent MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, will face competition from Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the seat he has held since 2009. Before Tharoor's tenure, the constituency alternated between the CPM and the Congress, but Tharoor has secured victory for three consecutive terms. Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar hail from Kerala, although they were born elsewhere – Tharoor in the UK and Chandrasekhar in Gujarat.

Mathura and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is aiming for her third win from Mathura as a BJP candidate, while in Meerut, the BJP has nominated Ramayan actor Arun Govil as its candidate.

Purnia in Bihar: Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan), a former Member of Parliament, submitted his nomination for Bihar's Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. This comes after he merged his party with the Congress and expressed his desire to be the candidate for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the constituency.

LS polls phase 2: List of key constituencies and key candidates

Wayanad - Kerala: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) vs Shashi Tharoor (INC)

Alappuzha - Kerala: K.C Venugopal (INC)

Balurghat - West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)

Udaipur - Rajasthan: Tarachand Meena (Congress)

Bhilwara - Rajasthan: C.P. Joshi (Congress)

Jalore - Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)

Kota - Rajasthan: Om Birla (BJP) vs Prahlad Gunjal (INC)

Jodhpur - Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Purnia - Bihar: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (IND)

Mathura - Uttar Pradesh: Hema Malini (BJP)

Meerut - Uttar Pradesh: Arun Govil (BJP)

Tumkur - Karnataka: V. Somanna (BJP)

Mandya - Karnataka: H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)

Rajnandgaon - Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Bhagel (INC)

Bangalore - Karnataka: Mansoor Ali Khan (INC)

Bangalore South - Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Amravati - Maharashtra: Navneet Kaur Rana (BJP)