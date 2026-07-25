Prashant Kishor’s gamble: Why Bankipur bypoll is key contest for political existence of Jan Suraaj? Explained
The Bankipur seat fell vacant after long-time MLA Nitin Nabin was elevated to the post of BJP National President and consequently resigned from the assembly.
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor will mark his electoral debut in the Bankipur bypoll, less than a year after his Jan Suraaj party failed to open its account in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Thus, the upcoming by-election in Bihar has become a high-stakes battle for Jan Suraaj's political relevance.
While Kishor did not contest in the 2025 elections, he is now expecting to breach a BJP stronghold constituency.
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Bankipur bypoll 2026
The Bankipur seat fell vacant after long-time MLA Nitin Nabin was elevated to the post of BJP National President and consequently resigned from the assembly.
For this bypoll, the BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who carries the weight of a party machinery that swept the 2025 assembly polls.
In the elections last year, BJP’s Nitin Nabin emerged victorious with a vote margin of over 51,000 votes, defeating RJD.
The Bankipur assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.
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What the future holds for Prashant Kishor?
D M Diwakar, former Director at the A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies, Patna, and presently associated with the Development Research Institute, Jalsain, Bihar, noted that the political landscape of Bankipur poses a big challenge for Kishor.
"Bankipur has been an unassailable BJP bastion since the 1990s," Diwakar said.
"Nitin Nabin previously built on his late father's legacy here, securing a massive victory with a margin of around 90,000 votes in the last election. In contrast, Jan Suraaj managed to pull only about 7,000 votes," he added.
However, Diwakar observed that the BJP introducing a new candidate creates a slight opening.
"When a party fields a new candidate with a strong local base, he/she can manage the constituency better. Prashant Kishor is banking on this transition to pull away dissatisfied voters," he explained.
"While a win for Kishor remains unlikely, Jan Suraaj can expand its vote share this time due to Kishor's personal credibility," Diwakar added.
"Because Bankipur is leaning toward the BJP, any votes Kishor cuts into will hurt the ruling party first," he continued.
According to him, this leaves two potential scenarios: either the BJP wins with a reduced margin, or if Kishor pulls off a massive vote split, the RJD candidate could unexpectedly benefit from it.
Diwakar concluded, "Establishing oneself as a steadfast politician takes time, but this bypoll marks his first serious test as a leader in the eyes of the public."
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What the voters want?
As the bypoll approaches, ground-zero sentiments reflect a mix of loyalty to past development and expectations for civic progress:
"It is clear what we expect. We want development, good roads, a drainage system, infrastructure, and continued development of educational institutes," said a local resident.
"This bypoll marks a fresh chapter for Bankipur. The BJP may have introduced a new candidate, but he is expected to carry forward Nitin Nabin’s long-standing vision, which makes it easy for voters to place their trust in him," noted the voter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More