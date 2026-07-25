Prashant Kishor’s gamble: Why Bankipur bypoll is key contest for political existence of Jan Suraaj? Explained

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor will mark his electoral debut in the Bankipur bypoll, less than a year after his Jan Suraaj party failed to open its account in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Thus, the upcoming by-election in Bihar has become a high-stakes battle for Jan Suraaj's political relevance. The Bankipur assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3. (File Photo/PTI)

While Kishor did not contest in the 2025 elections, he is now expecting to breach a BJP stronghold constituency.

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Bankipur bypoll 2026 The Bankipur seat fell vacant after long-time MLA Nitin Nabin was elevated to the post of BJP National President and consequently resigned from the assembly.

For this bypoll, the BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who carries the weight of a party machinery that swept the 2025 assembly polls.

In the elections last year, BJP’s Nitin Nabin emerged victorious with a vote margin of over 51,000 votes, defeating RJD.

The Bankipur assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.

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What the future holds for Prashant Kishor? D M Diwakar, former Director at the A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies, Patna, and presently associated with the Development Research Institute, Jalsain, Bihar, noted that the political landscape of Bankipur poses a big challenge for Kishor.

"Bankipur has been an unassailable BJP bastion since the 1990s," Diwakar said.

"Nitin Nabin previously built on his late father's legacy here, securing a massive victory with a margin of around 90,000 votes in the last election. In contrast, Jan Suraaj managed to pull only about 7,000 votes," he added.

However, Diwakar observed that the BJP introducing a new candidate creates a slight opening.

"When a party fields a new candidate with a strong local base, he/she can manage the constituency better. Prashant Kishor is banking on this transition to pull away dissatisfied voters," he explained.

"While a win for Kishor remains unlikely, Jan Suraaj can expand its vote share this time due to Kishor's personal credibility," Diwakar added.

"Because Bankipur is leaning toward the BJP, any votes Kishor cuts into will hurt the ruling party first," he continued.

According to him, this leaves two potential scenarios: either the BJP wins with a reduced margin, or if Kishor pulls off a massive vote split, the RJD candidate could unexpectedly benefit from it.

Diwakar concluded, "Establishing oneself as a steadfast politician takes time, but this bypoll marks his first serious test as a leader in the eyes of the public."

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What the voters want? As the bypoll approaches, ground-zero sentiments reflect a mix of loyalty to past development and expectations for civic progress:

"It is clear what we expect. We want development, good roads, a drainage system, infrastructure, and continued development of educational institutes," said a local resident.

"This bypoll marks a fresh chapter for Bankipur. The BJP may have introduced a new candidate, but he is expected to carry forward Nitin Nabin’s long-standing vision, which makes it easy for voters to place their trust in him," noted the voter.