Jolt to Tej Pratap's JJD as party candidate's nomination rejected in Bankipur over lack of signatures

The nomination papers of Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) candidate Vina Mandavi for the Bankipur assembly byelection were rejected on technical grounds after reportedly failing to carry the mandatory signatures of 10 proposers, dealing a setback to Tej Pratap Yadav's newly floated party. Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav (Pappi Sharma)

The Returning Officer (RO) rejected Mandavi's nomination on Tuesday after scrutiny because the papers did not contain the required number of proposers' signatures, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

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Tej Pratap calls it ‘conspiracy’ Mandavi was arrested shortly after filing her nomination papers on Monday and was later released on bail. Officials said she was wanted in a forgery case.

JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav termed the rejection of his party candidate's nomination a conspiracy.

"It is a conspiracy by the government against the JJD and its candidate. Nomination of our party's candidate for Bankipur assembly byelection has been deliberately rejected," Yadav, a former Bihar minister, said on Tuesday.

After learning about the rejection, Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, rushed to the Patna Collectorate and met the Returning Officer to seek an explanation.

"Our party will challenge this decision in the court. Injustice has been done to our candidate…she will receive justice through legal proceedings," Yadav said.