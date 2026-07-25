Bandh over NEET leak shuts schools, colleges in Telangana

Educational institutions across Telangana remained closed on Friday as a statewide bandh called by student organisations disrupted academic activities in protest against the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak, repeated irregularities in national-level entrance examinations and the Centre’s handling of the education system. The bandh, backed by a broad coalition of student and youth organisations, led to the closure of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges and universities across the state (Unsplash)

The protesters also condemned the alleged police lathi-charge on students demonstrating in New Delhi over the examination controversy.

The bandh, backed by a broad coalition of student and youth organisations, led to the closure of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges and universities across the state. Several universities also postponed examinations scheduled for the day.

The shutdown was called by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Forum for Democratic Students (AIFDS), All India Students Bloc (AISB), All India Progressive Students Union (AIPSU), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and Students Islamic Organisation (SIO).

“We demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as he is morally responsible for the NEET paper leak and successive failures in conducting public examinations,” AISF state secretary Putta Laxman said.

He also sought stringent punishment for those involved in the alleged paper leak, withdrawal of cases registered against protesting students, and measures to restore transparency and credibility in the country’s examination system.

NSUI state president Yadavalli Venkataswamy said the bandh was total and peaceful.

“We want exemplary punishment for those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak, and ₹1 crore ex gratia for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination controversy,” he said.

The bandh had a widespread impact across Hyderabad and other districts. Several government and private schools declared a holiday in anticipation of the protests.

Telangana Recognised Private Schools Association president S N Reddy said a majority of the nearly 3,500 private schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits remained closed. Private junior colleges and degree colleges also suspended classes.

Higher educational institutions were similarly affected. Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences postponed all examinations scheduled for Friday, saying revised dates would be announced later.

The agitation also drew political support, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress holding separate protests.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao participated in a demonstration organised by the party’s student wing at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park.

“Students across the country are frustrated not only over the alleged question paper leak but also over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unfulfilled promise of creating two crore jobs annually,” KTR said.

He accused security personnel of using excessive force against protesters, including women, during demonstrations in New Delhi on July 20.

“We demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the withdrawal of cases filed against protesting youth,” he said.

The Congress also staged demonstrations in Hyderabad. State Congress working president M Anjan Kumar Yadav led a rally from the MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar towards the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road.

He and hundreds of party workers later attempted to march towards Dharna Chowk, but police stopped and detained them before the rally could proceed.