 Lok Sabha polls: Will liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida be closed on April 26? Check details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls: Will liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida be closed on April 26? Check details here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Liquor outlets in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed for 48 hours during the Lok Sabha elections polling, district officials have announced.

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections polling on April 26, officials have declared a 48-hour shutdown of liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida within the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency. The decision is being enforced starting Wednesday evening. Citing regulations, District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava emphasized strict enforcement, with violators facing legal repercussions. He told PTI, “Liquor outlets must shut 48 hours prior to the election". He confirmed that authorized liquor outlets would close from 6 pm on Wednesday, reopening at the end of voting time on Friday. Srivastava highlighted ongoing monitoring of liquor sales and prompt response to complaints by excise officials. Any illegal liquor sales during the closure period will result in severe legal consequences, including penalties or imprisonment, as per excise laws.

District officials have ordered closure of liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Lok Sabha elections, enforcing a 48-hour shutdown period. (HT File Photo/for representational purposes)(HT Photo)
District officials have ordered closure of liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Lok Sabha elections, enforcing a 48-hour shutdown period. (HT File Photo/for representational purposes)(HT Photo)

Read More: JioCinema announces new ad-free premium plan for 29 a month: Details

On April 26, the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is scheduled to hold the voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Educational institutions, factories in Noida to stay closed too

Not just liquor shops, even schools and colleges will be closed on Friday due to polling. They will open on Saturday to ensure uninterrupted academic activities, according to officials. Notably, workers in factories and industries have been granted a paid holiday on Friday to facilitate voting, officials added. This will address concerns about work commitments hindering workers’ participation in the electoral process, they added.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma emphasized the importance of enabling voter participation, stating, "All schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday, allowing normal operations to resume on Saturday." Verma explained the directive for factories and industries to provide paid leave to workers, citing instances where work obligations prevented individuals from casting their votes. The official added, “Factories and industries have also been directed to give paid holiday to workers on Friday so that they may go to cast their votes. There had been feedback that some workers are not able to go to vote because they would be stuck at work, hence this decision has been taken”.

Read More: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares plunge 10% following RBI order

Verma, who also serves as the district election officer, encouraged residents' welfare authorities (RWAs) and apartment owners' associations (AOAs) to participate fully in the electoral process, referring to it as the "festival of democracy." He mentioned plans to recognize RWAs and AOAs with commendation certificates for contributing to increased voter turnout.

Read More: Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, Nestle and others to report earnings

According to Election Commission data, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a voter turnout of 60.47% in 2019, 60.38% in 2014, and 48% in 2009. Data shows that it has reported a lower voter turnout compared to the national average, which stood at 67.40% in 2019, 66% in 2014, and 58% in 2009.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Lok Sabha polls: Will liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida be closed on April 26? Check details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On