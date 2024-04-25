Lok Sabha polls: Will liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida be closed on April 26? Check details here

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections polling on April 26, officials have declared a 48-hour shutdown of liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida within the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency. The decision is being enforced starting Wednesday evening. Citing regulations, District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava emphasized strict enforcement, with violators facing legal repercussions. He told PTI, “Liquor outlets must shut 48 hours prior to the election". He confirmed that authorized liquor outlets would close from 6 pm on Wednesday, reopening at the end of voting time on Friday. Srivastava highlighted ongoing monitoring of liquor sales and prompt response to complaints by excise officials. Any illegal liquor sales during the closure period will result in severe legal consequences, including penalties or imprisonment, as per excise laws. District officials have ordered closure of liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Lok Sabha elections, enforcing a 48-hour shutdown period. (HT File Photo/for representational purposes)(HT Photo)

On April 26, the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is scheduled to hold the voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Educational institutions, factories in Noida to stay closed too

Not just liquor shops, even schools and colleges will be closed on Friday due to polling. They will open on Saturday to ensure uninterrupted academic activities, according to officials. Notably, workers in factories and industries have been granted a paid holiday on Friday to facilitate voting, officials added. This will address concerns about work commitments hindering workers’ participation in the electoral process, they added.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma emphasized the importance of enabling voter participation, stating, "All schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday, allowing normal operations to resume on Saturday." Verma explained the directive for factories and industries to provide paid leave to workers, citing instances where work obligations prevented individuals from casting their votes. The official added, “Factories and industries have also been directed to give paid holiday to workers on Friday so that they may go to cast their votes. There had been feedback that some workers are not able to go to vote because they would be stuck at work, hence this decision has been taken”.

Verma, who also serves as the district election officer, encouraged residents' welfare authorities (RWAs) and apartment owners' associations (AOAs) to participate fully in the electoral process, referring to it as the "festival of democracy." He mentioned plans to recognize RWAs and AOAs with commendation certificates for contributing to increased voter turnout.

According to Election Commission data, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a voter turnout of 60.47% in 2019, 60.38% in 2014, and 48% in 2009. Data shows that it has reported a lower voter turnout compared to the national average, which stood at 67.40% in 2019, 66% in 2014, and 58% in 2009.