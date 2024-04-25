Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Mphasis, ACC, Nestle, and others to report Q4 results today; check list

Q4 results today: The results season is in full swing and a huge number of companies are all set to declare their fourth quarterly results today. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, Nestle, ACC, Mphasis, Coromandel International, Laurus Labs, Cyient, and many others will announce their Q4 results today, April 25. We have prepared a list of companies that you can take a look at. Investors should keep an eye on these companies’ shares as they are bound to react depending on how well, or how bad, the results are. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Mphasis, ACC to Nestle and many others will be reporting how they performed during Q4; check list.(Bloomberg)

Tech Mahindra Q4 results 2024 preview: With all the tech biggies, including TCS, Infosys and Wipro having reported their fourth quarterly numbers, all eyes would be focused on what Tech Mahindra will report. Analysts have it that the company is expected to announce some muted quarterly numbers. Focus should be maintained on the the company’s guidance, according to brokerages, as well as the strategies of the new management.

In its report on TechM, Antique Stock Broking said, “Expect operating margin expansion of 200 bps QoQ to 7.4 percent as the last quarter was impacted by one-off costs".

Tech Mahindra is expected to report 1.4 percent QoQ decline in constant currency, LiveMint reported brokerage Nuvama as saying. Reason behind that can be weakness in the telecom segment.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results preview: The company is expected to report some good numbers in its quarterly performance report. Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, “Bajaj Finance is expected to post strong growth of about 20% in net profit when it reports fourth quarter results tomorrow. With higher cost of deposits and restrictions placed by RBI on certain products, we expect marginal pressure on NIMs sequentially. The asset quality is likely to remain stable in the quarter.” He added that an eye should be kept on plans for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO.

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results preview: Lender IndusInd Bank’s loan growth for the period is expected to show a healthy report with credit cost likely to remain under control. An area to keep a close watch on would be deposit traction, according to Motilal Oswal. Margins and asset quality are expected to remain broadly stable.

Check out the list below:

1. Bajaj Finance,

2. Nestle India,

3. Tech Mahindra,

4. IndusInd Bank,

5. L&T Technology Services,

6. Schaeffler India,

7. ACC,

8. MphasiS,

9. Coromandel International,

10. Laurus Labs,

11. Cyient,

12. Jai Balaji Industries,

13. Himadri Speciality Chemical,

14. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra),

15. Olectra Greentech,

16. Welspun Living,

17. Zensar Technologies,

18. Tanla Platforms,

19. AAVAS Financiers, and

20. UTI Asset Management Company

21. KPI Green Energy,

22. Glenmark Life Sciences,

23. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company,

24. Avantel,

25. Quick Heal Technologies,

26. Som Distilleries and Breweries,

27. Wendt (India),

28. Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital,

29. Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility,

30. Shiva Cement,

31. BEML Land Assets,

32. Enkei Wheels (India),

33. Prime Securities,

34. Parshva Enterprises,

35. G G Engineering,

36. Gayatri Sugars,

37. Comfort Fincap,

38. DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures,

39. Luharuka Media & Infra, and

40. Ashish Polyplast