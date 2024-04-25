This Indian billionaire, Padma Shri Awardee now has an electric three-wheeler. Here's why

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shared pictures of his electric three-wheeler on social media. The Padma Shri Awardee, who is the 55th richest person in India with a net worth of $3.75 billion as per Forbes, shared photos of his new Montra electric auto on X (formerly Twitter). Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shows off his new electric three-wheeler.

Sridhar Vembu wrote along with the photos, "I am excited that my brand new electric auto, Montra from the Murugappa Group, is here. Fast pick up and nice suspension. I am loving it!”

“The electric auto is a great and safe upgrade from a scooter or motorcycle. I like to think of it as the family scooter. Easy to navigate through tight spaces, easier to park... One of these days, the e-auto will take off in the consumer market. I hope the Montra breaks through there," he added.

The Montra Super Auto EV has two battery pack options and a range of over 160 km as well as a top speed of 55 kmph. Sridhar Vembu also has a Tata Nexon EV but he said that he prefers the electric three-wheeler for trips under 10 km.

Social media users had mixed responses to Sridhar Vembu's post. While one person commented, “Unfortunately, autos are considered infra-dig and not aspirational to most people as just a personal vehicle. Only those with dual use (business cum personal) may go for it.”

Another said, "I tried to convince my grandson (8 years and born curious) to think of it as a chariot but other elders in the family dissuaded him from dreaming. Meanwhile foreigners hold "tuk tuk" rallies."