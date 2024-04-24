Mark Zuckerberg on his new chain necklace look: 'In the process of designing…'
Mark Zuckerberg claimed to be testing out necklaces as part of his “design process.”
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg created a buzz on the internet by wearing a silver-coloured chain in one of his Instagram videos. He has now come up with an explanation for the same. Mark Zuckerberg claimed to be testing out necklaces as part of his "design process," which will eventually include an inscription of the prayer he says to his daughters. He said that the necklace has sentimental values attached to it.
The CEO of Meta discussed innovations for its Ray-Ban smart glasses with Eva Chen, head of Instagram's fashion collaborations, and shared more details about his selection of viral accessories.
In a recent Instagram post, he said "I'm in the process of designing a long-term chain.”
A few days back, Mark Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram about the "Big AI news today." He would have hoped for the video to give more information to its users about all the new offerings that Meta is providing to customers, however, the audience focused more on his looks and the chain he was wearing, labeling it “rapper-style.”
Some even felt that a beard would look great on him, after which a doctored post of Mark Zuckerberg with a beard went viral on social media.
Back in 2014, Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook forum that he wore the same T-shirt every day because “I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible, other than how to best serve this community.”
But clearly, times have changed now. He is now seen experimenting with his looks. He wore a rapper-style outfit at a recent UFC event, and a similar outfit days later while announcing Meta’s new AI products.
