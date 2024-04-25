JioCinema announces new ad-free premium plan for ₹29 a month. Will IPL continue to be available for free? Details
JioCinema cut prices for its premium content which includes Hollywood movies and TV shows. The subscription plans will start at ₹29 a month, streaming arm of broadcaster Viacom18 said.
How much have the prices been cut by JioCinema?
With this, the price has been cut by two-third as the earlier subscription priced these offerings at ₹99 a month or ₹999 a year. The plan was not ad-free.
Viacom18 Digital CEO Kiran Mani said, “With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction all at a customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India."
What does the new plan include?
The new plan includes online and offline viewing in 4K quality for movies, TV series and kids programming on any device. This will be available in five languages and will be effective immediately. The company said that the plan offers ad-free content and access to exclusive series, movies, Hollywood, kids and TV entertainment on any device, including connected TVs.
What about family plan in JioCinema?
JioCinema also has a “family plan” at ₹89 a month which has an additional benefit of four simultaneous screen access while the company said that wxisting JioCinema premium members can avail additional benefits of the “family plan” at no extra cost.
What about IPL? Will it be free on JioCinema?
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue to be available for free as part of the platform's ad-supported offering, it said.
