WhatsApp rolls out passkeys for iPhone users: What it is, how it works

WhatsApp has begun rolling out passkey verification for iOS users.

The instant messaging platform took to X to make the announcement, “Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS, a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.”

Using passkeys instead of passwords is a new, safer way to access websites and applications. Unlike passwords, these keys are safely saved on your device and cannot be stolen by hackers. Users can rely on their computer or phone's security capabilities, such as fingerprint or face scan, to authenticate their identity rather than having to memorize complicated combinations. They will not have to deal with the hassle of SMS one-time passcodes. You can even log back in via Passkey even when you are not connected to the internet since the authentication key is on your phone.

Passkeys, spearheaded by the FIDO Alliance and backed by major players in the market like Google and Apple marks the beginning of a new age in online security, the company said.

The feature was made available to Android users six months back.

How to set up a passkey?