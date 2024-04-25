WhatsApp rolls out passkeys for iPhone users: What it is, how it works
Using passkeys instead of passwords is a new, safer way to access websites and applications. Check details here
WhatsApp has been introducing new features to ensure that our conversations remain private and that using the app is more enjoyable. For those who own iPhones, there is now some interesting news. The Meta-owned app has begun rolling out passkey verification for iOS users.
The instant messaging platform took to X to make the announcement, “Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS, a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.”
Read more: McKinsey faces criminal probe in US over alleged role in opioid crisis: Report
Using passkeys instead of passwords is a new, safer way to access websites and applications. Unlike passwords, these keys are safely saved on your device and cannot be stolen by hackers. Users can rely on their computer or phone's security capabilities, such as fingerprint or face scan, to authenticate their identity rather than having to memorize complicated combinations. They will not have to deal with the hassle of SMS one-time passcodes. You can even log back in via Passkey even when you are not connected to the internet since the authentication key is on your phone.
Read more: Swiggy shareholders give nod to $1.2-billion IPO: What we know so far
Passkeys, spearheaded by the FIDO Alliance and backed by major players in the market like Google and Apple marks the beginning of a new age in online security, the company said.
Read more: Soon, you may be able to get your Zomato delivery faster if you pay extra
The feature was made available to Android users six months back.
How to set up a passkey?
- Open WhatsApp.
- In Settings, open the "Accounts" section.
- Choose "Passkeys.”
- You'll see a prompt to “Create a Passkey.”
- Tap “Continue.”
- Your iPhone might ask you to confirm using your existing screen lock.
- Now, if you log in to WhatsApp on some other device, you'll be able to verify your identity using your phone's security features without having to write the 6-digit code.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs