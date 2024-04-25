 WhatsApp rolls out passkeys for iPhone users: What it is, how it works - Hindustan Times
WhatsApp rolls out passkeys for iPhone users: What it is, how it works

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Using passkeys instead of passwords is a new, safer way to access websites and applications. Check details here

WhatsApp has been introducing new features to ensure that our conversations remain private and that using the app is more enjoyable. For those who own iPhones, there is now some interesting news. The Meta-owned app has begun rolling out passkey verification for iOS users.

WhatsApp passkeys: This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo.(AFP)
WhatsApp passkeys: This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo.(AFP)

The instant messaging platform took to X to make the announcement, “Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS, a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.”

Using passkeys instead of passwords is a new, safer way to access websites and applications. Unlike passwords, these keys are safely saved on your device and cannot be stolen by hackers. Users can rely on their computer or phone's security capabilities, such as fingerprint or face scan, to authenticate their identity rather than having to memorize complicated combinations. They will not have to deal with the hassle of SMS one-time passcodes. You can even log back in via Passkey even when you are not connected to the internet since the authentication key is on your phone.

Passkeys, spearheaded by the FIDO Alliance and backed by major players in the market like Google and Apple marks the beginning of a new age in online security, the company said. 

The feature was made available to Android users six months back.

How to set up a passkey?

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. In Settings, open the "Accounts" section.
  3. Choose "Passkeys.”
  4. You'll see a prompt to “Create a Passkey.”
  5. Tap “Continue.”
  6. Your iPhone might ask you to confirm using your existing screen lock.
  7. Now, if you log in to WhatsApp on some other device, you'll be able to verify your identity using your phone's security features without having to write the 6-digit code.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / WhatsApp rolls out passkeys for iPhone users: What it is, how it works
