Harris-Walz campaign rejects Donald Trump's baseless claims about Josh Shapiro, accuses him of denigrating American Jews

Former President Donald Trump recently revealed to his crowd why Kamala Harris did not name Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her Vice President. However, Harris-Walz campaign hit back at the GOP presidential candidate for his baseless claims. Kamala Harris' campaign slammed Donald Trump's baseless claims about Josh Shapiro (AP)

Harris was considering Shapiro as her running mate candidate, but she finally made a decision to go with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Addressing the crowd for the first time in 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, Trump said: “She turned down your governor, by the way, just so you understand, I know some of you probably like him.”

While claiming that Shapiro “isn't a good person”, the former President alleged the Democrats presidential nominee turned him down because “he’s Jewish.”

“OK, that’s why they turned him down. Now we can be politically correct and not say that. I could say, ‘well, they turned him down for various reasons.’ No, no, they turned him down because he’s Jewish. That’s why they turned him down,” he continued.

In an attempt to woo Jewish person, Trump said those who votes for Harris or a Democrat “has to go out and have their head examined”.

Kamala Harris campaign reacts to Donald Trump's attack

Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson in an email to the Capital-Star rejected Trump's remark.

Charles Lutvak stated their campaign has a clear motive that antisemitism and hate “have no place” in the Democratic Party or in the United States. According to him both Harris and Walz have decisively called out antisemitism in any form throughout their entire careers. “Gov. Shapiro is a tireless and extremely effective champion for the people of Pennsylvania, and our campaign strongly rejects the attacks, rooted in his faith, that he has endured.”

Clapping back at Trump, he said that he is the only contender in this election who routinely disparages American Jews, supports Neo-Nazis, and exploits antisemitic tropes. He added that Harris-Walz campaign is uniting voters “who reject his rhetoric of hate and will defeat him at the ballot box in November.”