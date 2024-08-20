Elon Musk joins meme frenzy as Donald Trump hints at cabinet offer for Tesla CEO

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a campaign stop, gave a glimpse about one of the future members of his cabinet if he gets elected. Trump declared that he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet post if he made it to the White House in November. Following the announcement, X has been buzzing with various kinds of posts. The Tesla CEO replied to one such share in his signature style, and the post went viral. Donald Trump said that he would offer Elon Musk a role in his administration if elected. (AP, AFP )

An X page posted, “Donald Trump says he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet or advisory role if elected President.” To which, an X user with the handle name ‘Sir Doge of the Coin’ reacted and wrote, “Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

What did Elon Musk say?

The SpaceX CEO reshared the post with a short but interesting quote. “Perfect name,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Musk’s reply, since being shared a few hours ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

How did people react to Elon Musk's reply?

“The most entertaining outcome is the most likely," posted an X user. Another added, “S**t just got real." A third commented, “Doge coin to the moon.” A fourth wrote, “We definitely live in a matrix.”

Besides, people have started posting memes after Elon Musk's reaction. The Tesla CEO, too, joined in on the frenzy:

A few days ago, Elon Musk and Donald Trump created chatter after the tech billionaire interviewed the politician on his platform X. During their conversation, Trump praised Musk for his anti-union stances. The chatl which was initially delayed for about 40 minutes after a DDOS attack, a type of cyberattack, went on for about two hours. Among other things, they also spoke about the assassination attempt on the former president.

