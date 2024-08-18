Simone Biles trolled for wearing Packers jacket to Bears preseason game in Chicago: ‘Ridiculously unaware of your…’

Simone Biles is being trolled for wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket to a Chicago Bears game on Saturday, August 17. The Olympic gold medalist was supporting her husband Jonathan Owens from the sidelines. Simone Biles trolled for wearing Packers jacket to Bears preseason game in Chicago (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Biles’ jacket was decorated with action shots of the NFL safety. The giant green Packers logo was visible on the shoulder pad.

Biles also donned a black Prada bucket hat, a pair of reflective shades and a black Balenciaga purse. She was seen walking along the field wearing a protective boot. She had sustained a calf injury while competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics last month.

Owens played one season for the Packers in 2023 and then left as a free agent. In March, he went on to sign a two-year deal with the Bears.

An X post shared a photo of Biles in the jacket, with the caption, “Simone Biles on the sideline for The Bears game today…in a Packers jacket”.

‘It’s ridiculously unaware of your surroundings and insulting to her husband’

Many trolled her in the comment section of the pose, with one user saying, “Jonathan Owens might need to have a chat with Simone about team loyalty. Wearing a Packers jacket at a Bears game? That’s cold.” “She clearly doesn’t understand the hate between those too fan bases,” one user wrote, while another joked, “She’s been a little too busy being the GOAT to go shopping for Bears clothes.”

Sports reporter Chase Daniel wrote, “She’s obviously supporting her husband Jonathan Owens and she’s one of the greatest Olympians so she gets a pass…but it’s still one of the oldest rivalries in all of football & she’s rocking #GoPackGo logos lol”. One user commented, “It’s ridiculously unaware of your surroundings and insulting to her husband.” “I get that she’s supporting her man. But they have to know it’s the oldest rivalry in the game, right? Can’t be doing this in the regular season, Simone!!” one user commented, while another said, “Sorry, that is disrespectful. If you’re on the Bears sideline, dress accordingly.”