Simone Biles' birth mom wants to reconcile as she begs Olympic gymnast for ‘forgiveness’

Simone Biles' biological mother has expressed her wish to reconcile with her Olympian daughter. In a Tuesday interview with Daily Mail, Shanon Biles revealed that she wants to “make amends” with the 27-year-old gymnast. Due to the Ohio native's struggles with addiction, Simone was placed in foster care and later adopted by her grandparents at the tender age of 6. Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena(AP)

Shanon Biles begs Simone Biles for forgiveness

During the lengthy and emotional interview, Shanon recalled losing the custody of her children while she was embattled with financial and legal woes. Recounting her troubled past, the 52-year-old expressed her hopes of reconciliation as she begged Simone for forgiveness.

“I would like to make amends with Simone personally. I’m just waiting for her and Adria,” Shanon told the outlet, adding that she speaks to Simone's younger sister, Adria more than her. “I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward,” she said of the 11-time Olympics champion.

“I’m waiting for the opportunity but I’m waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let’s sit down. I just have to be patient,” she continued. Shanon explained that although she is not in contact with her daughter anymore, she continually asks her father, Ronald Biles, Simone's adoptive parent, about her.

“What I hear about Simone I hear through my dad. I speak to my dad all the time. We’re good now. It was just his birthday, and I called to wish him happy birthday,” she said, adding, “If I need to know anything I call my dad. I ask him about Simone, and he keeps me posted.”