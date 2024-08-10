Snoop Dogg surprises Simone Biles' father with Death Row records chain for 75th birthday

Snoop Dogg recently trended on the Olympics event, but not in the same capacity as the sporting heroes seeking those shiny medals. The living legend has embraced yet another role of one of the main characters of the event that he enriches with his expressive personality. Simone Biles celebrates father's 75th birthday with Snoop Dogg's gift(Instagram/Adria Biles)

The Next Episode singer surprised Ronald Biles, the father of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, with an extraordinary birthday gift. To celebrate Ronald's 75th birthday, Snoop presented him with a dazzling chain featuring the iconic logo of Death Row Records, the label Snoop is closely associated with.

Simone’s sister, Adria, captured the moment and shared it with the world on her Instagram Stories. The image showed Ronald proudly wearing the chain, paired with a Team USA T-shirt and a trucker hat.

Adria playfully captioned the photo, “snoop gave him a chain now he don't know how to act,” adding a laugh-cry emoji to highlight the joy and humor of the moment. She also expressed her love and admiration for her father, writing, “75 looks great on you! happy birthday i love you.”

Ronald Biles wearing Snoop Dogg's Death Row chain

Ronald Biles' birthday bash continues with cake and toast at Olympics

The birthday celebrations didn’t stop with the chain. On August 8, while watching the track and field events, Ronald was treated to a birthday cake complete with candles. Simone herself shared a touching photo of the moment, capturing the family’s happiness as they celebrated together. She also posted a picture of champagne glasses, signifying the toast to her father’s special day.

This birthday was particularly joyous for Ronald, who not only received Snoop’s incredible gift but also witnessed his daughter’s remarkable success at the Olympics. Simone added to her legacy by earning three gold medals and one silver in Paris, triumphing in both individual and team events in women’s artistic gymnastics. She competed alongside her talented teammates, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey, further solidifying her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

This marked Simone’s third Olympic appearance, following her stunning performances in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

As for Snoop Dogg, he made his first mark at the Opening Ceremony and has continued to engage with the event, often alongside his longtime friend Martha Stewart.