2024 Paris Olympics, a star-studded event: Snoop Dogg, Ryan Gosling, Kendal and Kylie Jenner spotted in the bleachers

The ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics is one of the only things that people are talking about on social media and in person, too. The games began on July 26 and will go on till August 11. From winning underdogs and the number of medals that every country is collecting to sportspeople giving insights into their practice sessions, showing off their Olympics kits and making waves with hilarious TikToks and Reels. Kendal Jenner seen in the bleachers as she cheers on Team USA(instagram)

Another group of people who have been seen at the Olympics are celebrities from all around the world. Most recently, actor Nina Dobrev was seen sharing the bleacher space with her boyfriend, former snowboarder Shawn White, F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton. They were seen along with rapper Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell Broadus.

Also present were actor Eva Mendes with her husband, Barbie (2023) actor Ryan Gosling. This actor-couple made a rare appearance in public together. This is the first time the couple has been photographed together at a public event in almost a decade, reports E News. Making this a family outing, tagging along with their parents were the couple's daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8. They were attending the women's gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Arena.

From India, actor Taapsee Pannu has been making her presence known at the games. She was recently seen waving the Indian flag and cheering on the Indian badminton players. Businesspeople Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also present during at the Olympic Games.

Here are some of the celebrities who were recently seen cheering their respective teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

(L to R) Lewis Hamilton, Nina Dobrev, Shawn White, Snoop Dogg, Cordell Broadus(Instagram)

Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus were joined by sports enthusiasts Shaun White and his girlfriend, actor Nina Dobrev, and F1 race car drive Lewis Hamilton.

Kylie Jenner(instagram)

Kendal Jenner(instagram)

Kylie Jenner made a visit to Paris, France, to watch Team USA perform. Her sister, model Kendal Jenner was also at the games and showed her support with a patriotic outfit.