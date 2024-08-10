Imane Khelif declares ‘I am a woman’ after Olympic gold win; slams IBA and ‘enemies of success’ over gender row

Imane Khelif has silenced her critics in the most emphatic way possible: by clinching Olympic gold. The athlete has been at the heart of a contentious debate surrounding gender eligibility in women's sports, facing a firestorm of accusations and harassment. Hitting out at “the enemies of success,” the Algerian boxer, who became the country’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Games, said she sent a strong message to the IBA, the organisation that had earlier disqualified her. Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics(AP)

Imane Khelif hits back at ‘enemies of success’ after winning gold

Khelif made it clear that her identity as a woman is unquestionable, stating, “I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born a woman, I lived a woman, I competed as a woman, there’s no doubt about that.” This assertion came shortly after her victory over China’s Yang Liu in the women’s welterweight tournament in Paris.

The 25-year-old was among the two boxers disqualified by the IBA from a major boxing event back in 2023. Following her win, Khelif reiterated her qualifications and identity, emphasising her media statements and confirming her full eligibility to compete. “As for whether I qualify or not, whether I am a woman or not, I have made many statements in the media,” she said. “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition.”

Calling out her detractors who she branded as ‘enemies of success,’ the Algerian boxer said, “Enemies of success, that is what I call them. And that also gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.”

Imane Khelif says- ‘IBA hates me’

Imane along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu Ting, was barred from the 2023 World Boxing Championships after failing a gender test administered by the IBA, an organisation currently under fire for corruption and mismanagement, stripped of its Olympic recognition by the IOC.

Despite facing multiple setbacks, Khelif persisted and ultimately secured a spot in the Paris Olympics. Her journey has been marked by intense public scrutiny and support, with the Algerian diaspora rallying behind her.

“As for the IBA, since 2018 I have been boxing under their umbrella,” Khelif said in a statement post-match. “They know me very well, they know what I’m capable of, they know how I’ve developed over the years but now they are not recognised any more. They hate me and I don’t know why. I send them a single message: with this gold medal, my dignity, my honour is above everything else.”

“My honour is intact now,” the boxer asserted further. “But the attacks that I heard in social media were extremely bad and they are meaningless and they impact the dignity of people and I think that now people’s thinking has changed.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier declared that Khelif meets all the necessary requirements and that her gender as a female is indisputable. Nonetheless, this did not stop harassment and false rumours regarding her gender from spreading across online platforms.