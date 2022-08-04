Home / Cricket / Cricket might feature in 2028 Olympics International Olympic Committee to review

Cricket might feature in 2028 Olympics International Olympic Committee to review

cricket
Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:20 PM IST
As per a report, IOC has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to submit a presentation to support cricket's inclusion. The presentation will likely be made during the IOC meeting in Mumbai in the second quarter of 2023.
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland,(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland,(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

After women's cricket made its debut in T20I format at the Birmingham Commonwealth games 2022, there are growing clamours towards wanting to see the game make its way to the Olympics. Well, there is good news for fans as International Olympic Committee (IOC) will review the possibility of cricket's inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Olympics.

IOC has shortlisted cricket for a review along with eight other sporting disciplines namely baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kick-boxing, squash, and motorsport. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, IOC has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to submit a presentation to support cricket's inclusion. The presentation will likely be made during the IOC meeting in Mumbai in the second quarter of 2023.

Earlier in February this year, IOC had announced that 28 sports would be a part of Los Angeles Olympics with a focus on youth, and in May, it came up with means to evaluate 'potential new sports' and figure if they were a good fit for the Olympics.

As per IOC rules, a sport should pass the list of criteria for inclusion in Olympics, which includes priorities to cost and complexity reduction, engaging the best athletes and sports with safety and health first, global appeal, host country interest, gender equality, youth relevance, upholding integrity and fairness to support clean sports, and long-term sustainability. Also, for a sporting event to be featured at the Olympics, it is mandatory for it to be for both men and women.

India, Australia and six other teams are taking part in women's cricket competition at 2022 Commonwealth Games(TWITTER)
India, Australia and six other teams are taking part in women's cricket competition at 2022 Commonwealth Games(TWITTER)

The ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had tried hard for cricket to be included in the Commonwealth Games 2022. With cricket being 'a star attraction' at the CWG 2022 currently being held in Birmingham, the ICC is very optimistic of cricket's inclusion in LA games. But ultimately the LA committee will decide cricket's fate.

Cricket has been a part of the Olympics only once, back in the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, with Great Britain and host France as only participants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out