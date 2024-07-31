Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens ridiculed for donning Olympian’s gold medal: ‘Now you know who is She, right?’

Simone Biles came forward to defend her teammates against MyKayla Skinner's criticism of them after winning the women's gymnastics team final at 2024 Paris Olympics. While she stood firmly for her team, the American gymnast's husband came under fire for donning the Olympian’s gold medal. Jonathan Owens, the husband of Simone Biles, was ridiculed by her admirers for sporting the Olympian's gold medal and for repeating his contentious "catch" comments.(Insta)

In a now-deleted YouTube video, Skinner claimed that American gymnasts, with the exception of Biles, are undertrained and don't put in sufficient efforts.

Hitting back at Skinner, Biles posted photos of the Americans celebrating their victory and wrote, "Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," adding emojis of a heart, a gold medal, and the American flag.

Following the winning of the US gymnastics team final, Jonathan Owens, the husband of Biles, was ridiculed by her admirers for sporting the Olympian's gold medal and for repeating his contentious “catch” comments.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old NFL player posted two pics on Instagram on Wednesday, with him hugging and kissing his 27-year-old wife while wearing and flaunting her medal around his neck.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” Owens captioned the post with a fire and heart eyes emojis.

“Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it,” he added, with three heart emojis.

Simone Biles' followers ridicule her husband

Reacting to Owens' post, which has garnered 469,750 likes so far, one person wrote, “That’s Simone’s gold medal you’re holding, not yours my guy.”

“Now you finally realize she is the better athlete out the two of you,” another commented.

“Just here for the comments about him wearing HER medal,” a third user wrote, while the fourth person asked, “Why wouldn’t you post a picture with the actual gold medalist wearing her own medal?!”

“Now you know who is She, right?” a fifth user quipped, alluding to Owens' statement from last December on the "Pivot" podcast. where he said that he “didn't know” about Biles before their matching on the Raya dating app.

“I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” he stated during the interview, despite the fact that Biles received a lot of limelight due to her previous Olympic performances.

Amid the backlash, some people backed Owens, with one writing: “Yall are so miserable to keep bringing up his comment of not knowing who she is.”

Meanwhile, Biles clarified that she has no issue with the world champion added, holding her gold medal as she wrote in comments, “my whole heart. i love you” with three red heart emojis.

“Means the world you’re here,” he replied.