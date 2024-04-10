Who is Aimee Harris? Florida woman jailed for stealing US President Joe Biden's daughter's diary

A Florida woman, Aimee Harris, has been sentenced to one month in prison and three months of home confinement in US for stealing and selling President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden's diary. She has been charged guilty of selling the diary to the conservative group Project Veritas four years ago. Aimee Harris, left, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in New York. The Florida mother has been sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden's daughter's diary four years ago. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)(AP)

Manhattan federal court judge, Laura Taylor Swain, described Harris's actions as "despicable."

Who is Aimee Harris?

Aimee lives in Florida and had found Ashley Biden's diary, a digital storage card, books, clothing, luggage, and "everything she could get her hands on" in an attempt to profit. She had found these at a friend's Delray Beach, Florida, home in 2020. Biden's daughter had believed her belongings were safely stored there after a temporary stay in the spring of 2020.

Harris tearfully apologized for selling Ashley Biden’s private writings. “I do not believe I am above the law,” Harris stated after a prosecutor pressed for a prison sentence due to her repeated failure to appear at sentencing dates, claiming she was preoccupied with caring for her two children, aged 8 and 6.

“I'm a survivor of long-term domestic abuse and sexual trauma,” she told the judge.

With a lawyer for Ashley Biden present in the courtroom, Harris apologized to the president's daughter, expressing regret for making her personal life public. She is required to report to prison in July. As she left the courthouse, she declined to comment.

Why did Aimee Harris sell Ashley Biden's diary?

In August 2022, Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, admitting she received $20,000 out of the $40,000 paid by Project Veritas for personal items of Ashley Biden. She and a co-defendant, Robert Kurlander from nearby Jupiter, Florida, had also attempted to sell Ashley Biden’s belongings to then-President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman argued for a prison sentence claimed, Aimee, “wanted to damage Ms. Biden’s father” and did this to make profit.

What is Project Veritas?

Founded in 2010, Project Veritas describes itself as a news organization and is renowned for its undercover investigations that have embarrassed news outlets, labour organizations, and Democratic politicians.