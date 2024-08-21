Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘the President’ in the latest gaffe, and netizens can't help but mock

Former US President Donald Trump found himself the subject of online ridicule after a slip of the tongue during a rally in Michigan on Tuesday, August 20. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking in the first presidential debate with US President Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. ABC will host a presidential debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris on September 10, the US television network confirmed on August 8. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

While addressing a crowd of his supporters, Trump mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the president,” a gaffe that quickly caught the attention of social media.

“And she's the president, and wants to be the President of the United States,” Trump said, before correcting himself, adding, “She's Vice President, she could do it.”

The latest gaffe sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens taking the opportunity to mock the former president’s mental acuity and speculate about his state of mind.

‘Take a nap, grandpa’ Trump

X (formerly Twitter) users were quick to highlight the slip-up as a sign of Trump’s advancing age and mental sharpness. One user commented, “Donald Trump is too old to run. He needs to step aside,” while another quipped, “This man has the IQ and mental acuity of a baked potato.”

“Oh yeah, them speeches last night at the DNC kept him up all night long. You can hear it in his voice. They’re breaking Donald,” one quipped.

Another said, “That won’t be the first or last time he says that. He’ll be saying it from prison after November.”

“That’s the sound of Trump’s defeat creeping in. He’s seen the data, and spoiler alert: it’s not looking good. He knows it, we know it — just waiting for him to admit it which will never happen. #GameOver #DataDoesntLie,” one piped in.

“I’m glad he’s starting to admit this to himself,” another quipped.

One chimed in saying, “My guy is running on FUMES. Low energy ... Take a nap, grandpa.”

Trump will lose in November because he is…

Notably, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently predicted that Trump would lose his bid for another term because he is “old” and “tired.”

“The electorate has changed since 2016. We've lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016. At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower-aged voters into the mix. And they seem interested in politics,” Scaramucci stated.

The criticism extended to remarks about Trump’s energy levels and overall demeanour. Some suggested that the former president appeared worn out and fatigued, with one user stating, “He's so toast. I truly believe he's done and wants to lose and just move out of the country already,” and another quipping, “Trump sounds cooked and very very low energy!”