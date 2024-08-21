Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasts the former prez at DNC: ‘He mocks his…’

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham took the stage at the Democratic National Convention and told the Democrats how she once was a “closest adviser” and “true supporter” of her former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, but since become one of the most prominent Republican critics of the former president. She started hating Trump when she saw him mocking his own supporters. Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House Press Secretary, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

Former Trump White House press secretary says ex-prez ‘mocks his supporters’

“I wasn’t just a Trump supporter, I was a true believer. I was one of his closest advisers,” Grisham began, emphasizing her former loyalty to Trump. She mentioned that she spent significant personal time with Trump, including holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida property. This, she said, allowed her to observe Trump in moments away from the public eye.

“Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them ‘basement dwellers,’” she revealed.

“He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth,” Grisham added, further criticizing Trump’s character and ethics.

The White House press secretary also recounted a specific incident from January 6, 2021, the day of the violent riots at the US Capitol. She shared that she had approached then-first lady Melania Trump, suggesting that the team post a message on social media condemning the violence and lawlessness unfolding that day. Grisham said that Melania “replied with one word, ‘No’”.

Who is Stephanie Grisham?

Grisham initially served as White House press secretary, though notably, she never held a formal briefing with reporters during that role. Then, she went on to serve as Melania Trump’s press secretary until she resigned in the wake of the January 6 insurrection.

Earlier this month, Grisham publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, aligning herself with the Democratic candidate in a significant political shift. The Harris campaign announced Grisham’s endorsement as part of the launch of “Republicans for Harris,” a group that includes 25 GOP endorsements, among them Olivia Troye, a former national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Grisham endorsed Harris, stating, “Kamala Harris tells the truth, she respects the American people and she has my vote.”