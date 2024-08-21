Hulk Hogan mocks Kamala Harris' Indian heritage, asks fans if he should ‘drop the leg’ on US VP

Hulk Hogan, the legendary wrestler who has endorsed Donald Trump, has poked fun at US Vice President and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris' Indian ancestry. He even made jokes about body-slamming her. Hulk Hogan was in Medina, Ohio on Monday night for the promotion of his new beer at the Thirsty Cowboy saloon. He asked the audience, “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris?”(Getty Images)

Hogan was in Medina, Ohio on Monday night for the promotion of his new beer at the Thirsty Cowboy saloon, Daily Mail reported.

The 71-year-old, whose real name is Terry Bollea, approached the microphone during the event and asked the audience, “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris?”

Referring to his special wrestling move, he asked his fans if they want him to “drop the leg on Kamala”.

Continuing his tirade against Harris, he asked: “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?” He was referring to recent remarks made by Trump and his running mate JD Vance about the US VP's heritage.

While Harris father is Jamaican-American, the US VP's mom is an immigrant to the US from India.

Hogan even said that he knows he will get lot of heat for his comments, but then quipped, “That was the beers talking.”

The wrestler targeted Harris a month after he delivered a powerful speech in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention.

Trump and Vance ridiculed Harris

Trump's criticism of Harris has grown more personal and intense since she replaced Joe Biden as Democratic presidential nominee in late July.

During a heated interview at a black journalists' association, he stated that the Harris “happened to turn Black” and bashed her for exclusively promoting her Indian heritage.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” the GOP presi4dential nominee remarked.

Vance defended Trump's explosive comments about Harris and referred to her as a “chameleon.” According to him, Harris “pretends to be something different depending on what audience she’s speaking to.”